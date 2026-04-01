China's Bizarre Shape-Shifting Robot Grows And Changes Like A Human

From Boston Dynamics' Electric Atlas to Unitree Robotics' G1, humanoid robots are becoming more human-like in many ways – and sometimes even more capable – but they are often made of pretty heavy materials and carry a chunky battery pack. Atlas weighs just short of 200 pounds and is made from titanium and aluminum. In contrast, researchers from China's Southern University of Science and Technology recently revealed a 10-pound robot made of lightweight, malleable materials.

GrowHR has the ability to change its shape depending on the task it's performing, mostly by extending and shrinking its leg-like appendages. Its adaptability allows GrowHR to swim in the water, crawl through tight spaces, and even "fly" with the help of additional fans.

Given its unique anatomy, GrowHR developers believe it could be useful for search-and-rescue missions. "This growable bio-inspired structure can be applied in field rescue missions, such as navigating through narrow gaps. Moreover, its multiple locomotion modes allow it to adapt to complex terrains," Wang Ting, a PhD Student at SUST, told Interesting Engineering.