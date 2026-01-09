Boston Dynamics' Atlas Robot Just Got A Major Upgrade – Here's What It Can Do
Boston Dynamics has been working on the Atlas robot since 2013, and it's come a long way since. The key? Humanoid robots shouldn't copy human anatomy exactly, said Boston Dynamics' CEO Robert Playter while speaking with 60 Minutes. "I think that's the way we should build robots," he said. "Don't limit yourself to what people can do, but go beyond."
In its most recent form, Atlas can rotate its joints 360 degrees and pivot its body at the core to turn around almost seamlessly, things that go beyond normal human movements. It also has only three fingers to allow for multiple gripping styles and improved dexterity (it'll need to keep up with China's own humanoid robot in that race). The former Atlas model, a bulkier variation with stiffer movements powered by high-strength hydraulic actuators, was retired in 2024. The new electric Atlas can run, do cartwheels, dance, and learn plenty of new skills to perform on its own after being initially instructed by a teleoperator using VR. "The electric version of Atlas will be stronger, with a broader range of motion than any of our previous generations," wrote Boston Dynamics when initially announcing the new model.
Can you own Boston Dynamics' Atlas robot?
Unfortunately for those who want a robot companion or are itching to hire robot workers, Atlas is still far away from production. The robot is currently being tested at a Hyundai plant near Savannah, Georgia, where the team is tasked with creating a body that can keep up with artificial intelligence as it continues to evolve. To launch Atlas, Boston Dynamics needs it to be as reliable and affordable as possible. One significant step in this direction was removing wires that would usually go across a robot's moving and rotating parts. This eliminated one of the biggest reliability setbacks for humanoid robots, which was breaking wires, especially on a robot that pivots so dramatically, like Atlas.
It's clear that Boston Dynamics' goal is to get Atlas a job. On Atlas' webpage, it's stated that the robot is the "new face of industrial automation," able to seamlessly integrate into any workforce due to its fast AI learning and ability to swap out its own batteries when needed. But the team sees Atlas becoming part of your home as well. "This is the best robot we have ever built," Playter said at CES 2026. "Atlas is going to revolutionize the way industry works, and it marks the first step toward a long-term goal we have dreamed about since we were children: useful robots that can walk into our homes and help make our lives safer, more productive, and more fulfilling." Boston Dynamics currently has its Stretch robot on factory floors at several DHL warehouses.