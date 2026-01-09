Boston Dynamics' Atlas Robot Just Got A Major Upgrade – Here's What It Can Do

Unfortunately for those who want a robot companion or are itching to hire robot workers, Atlas is still far away from production. The robot is currently being tested at a Hyundai plant near Savannah, Georgia, where the team is tasked with creating a body that can keep up with artificial intelligence as it continues to evolve. To launch Atlas, Boston Dynamics needs it to be as reliable and affordable as possible. One significant step in this direction was removing wires that would usually go across a robot's moving and rotating parts. This eliminated one of the biggest reliability setbacks for humanoid robots, which was breaking wires, especially on a robot that pivots so dramatically, like Atlas.

It's clear that Boston Dynamics' goal is to get Atlas a job. On Atlas' webpage, it's stated that the robot is the "new face of industrial automation," able to seamlessly integrate into any workforce due to its fast AI learning and ability to swap out its own batteries when needed. But the team sees Atlas becoming part of your home as well. "This is the best robot we have ever built," Playter said at CES 2026. "Atlas is going to revolutionize the way industry works, and it marks the first step toward a long-term goal we have dreamed about since we were children: useful robots that can walk into our homes and help make our lives safer, more productive, and more fulfilling." Boston Dynamics currently has its Stretch robot on factory floors at several DHL warehouses.