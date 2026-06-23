What's The Difference Between Nitro Fuel And Regular Gas?

If you've only driven a vehicle that uses regular gasoline with either 87 or 89 octane, you may not be familiar with other fuel types and what they're made for. Something like nitro fuel might sound like a gimmicky new option at the pumps, but it's actually a special racing blend meant for use in high-performance vehicles.

Nitro fuel is made with methanol, which acts as the primary base, along with nitromethane, which gives the fuel its name and increases power output by changing how the fuel burns when under combustion. Lubricants are also added for a final mixture that is designed for performance applications like drag racing, rather than everyday driving. Regular gasoline, which is a refined blend of hydrocarbons, is instead formulated for everyday drivers. Its overall performance is limited by its octane rating, which measures just how well gas can hold up under heat and pressure. The higher the octane, the more compression an engine can handle before detonating.

Perhaps the biggest difference between the two fuels is how they burn. Regular gas needs oxygen from the air entering the engine in order to combust. However, nitro fuel already contains oxygen in its own chemical structure. This means nitro needs less oxygen per unit of fuel, which allows more fuel to burn at a time. This is how it creates the added power output necessary for high-performance racing engines.