Not Toyota Or Honda: This Is JD Power's Most Dependable Small SUV In 2026

Dependability is an extremely important factor in choosing a new vehicle, with owners wanting to know how many issues they will encounter in the first few years of ownership. The VDS identifies makes and models that JD Power finds to be the "most trouble-free" based on various problems owners may run into, including component replacements.

In recent years, technology has become one of the biggest indicators of a vehicle's dependability as more screens and features are packed into them. Many vehicles have experienced a decline in reliability due to persistent infotainment system problems and issues with over-the-air software updates. The 2026 study saw the highest recorded problem count in recent years, with infotainment systems being the largest source of owner complaints. The culprit? Mobile phone integration isn't working as intended. Speaking of which, the 2024 Crosstrek did get complaints about the infotainment system not working, but it wasn't something considered consistent or common.

"Software updates and new technologies should enhance the ownership experience over time, yet many vehicle owners cite ongoing mobile phone integration problems and little to no benefit after an update is performed," noted Jason Norton, Director of Auto Benchmarking at J.D. Power. With few complaints, technology or otherwise, we believe the Crosstrek is a no-brainer buy.