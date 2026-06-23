Contact Cement Vs. Rubber Cement: What's The Difference?
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When you're in a pinch, it's easy to assume products with similar names must literally be the same. Like contact cement and rubber cement, for instance. They both come in jars, they both get brushed on, they both cost more or less the same... but that doesn't mean they are interchangeable. And knowing the difference between the two can make the difference between a repair that lasts for years and one that falls apart after a few uses.
To be clear, both products do indeed serve the same basic purpose: to create a bond between materials. But what ultimately sets them apart is their strength and intended uses. Contact cement is intended for high-strength bonding, making it better suited for more demanding applications like manufacturing or repair work. Think automotive assembly, furniture construction, leather goods, or laminate installation, for example.
And, unlike rubber cement, contact cement should be applied to both materials you're trying to join together. After the solvent evaporates, the adhesive becomes tacky. At that point, you press the two surfaces together to create a bond.
Rubber cement serves a different purpose
If contact cement is for heavy-duty bonding, then rubber cement is the one for lighter-duty tasks. In other words, this is the one to use for your arts-and-crafts projects, not contact cement. While some formulations can certainly be used to repair tires — Harbor Freight's well-liked tire repair kit comes with some, for example — or to fix hoses, gaskets, or seals, rubber cement is largely considered a hobbyist's adhesive. It's not your best bet for maximum holding power and is much better suited for sticking a photo to a poster board, not home improvement projects or industrial assembly.
There's also dry time to consider. Because contact cement is designed to create an exceptionally strong and long-lasting connection, it can take up to 24 hours to fully cure. Rubber cement, on the other hand, will dry in five minutes or less. It might sound silly, but you can think of it like this: Contact cement is for construction, while rubber cement is for construction paper. It's as simple as the difference between concrete and cement.