Contact Cement Vs. Rubber Cement: What's The Difference?

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When you're in a pinch, it's easy to assume products with similar names must literally be the same. Like contact cement and rubber cement, for instance. They both come in jars, they both get brushed on, they both cost more or less the same... but that doesn't mean they are interchangeable. And knowing the difference between the two can make the difference between a repair that lasts for years and one that falls apart after a few uses.

To be clear, both products do indeed serve the same basic purpose: to create a bond between materials. But what ultimately sets them apart is their strength and intended uses. Contact cement is intended for high-strength bonding, making it better suited for more demanding applications like manufacturing or repair work. Think automotive assembly, furniture construction, leather goods, or laminate installation, for example.

And, unlike rubber cement, contact cement should be applied to both materials you're trying to join together. After the solvent evaporates, the adhesive becomes tacky. At that point, you press the two surfaces together to create a bond.