What Are 3 Piece Wheels And How Much Do They Typically Cost?

Many car enthusiasts love tackling easy customizations to personalize their ride, from the interior to the windows, and down to the tires. That can also include installing three-piece wheels, which are perfect for drivers looking for that extra bit of flair. These innovative wheels are exactly as the name implies: Three pieces that are then assembled together.

Three-piece wheels consist of one center piece, also called the disk, an inner barrel and outer barrel, otherwise known as an inner rim and outer rim. These sections combine to form a finished wheel that allows manufacturers to customize the width, fitment, and offset, which is best measured when the wheel is off the vehicle.

This gives owners more long-term control, as a different look can be achieved by just swapping out pieces instead of replacing the entire wheel. This makes three-piece wheels more flexible than traditional one-piece designs, which means you're likely to see them used on show cars and performance builds. If a vehicle can benefit from a specific look or unique setup, three-piece wheels could be the way to go.

Drivers looking for reasonably priced three-piece wheels should be prepared to search, as the cost can vary, depending on the brand, construction quality, and level of customization. For example, VR Wheels offers three-piece wheels sold in sets of four around the $1,999 to $2,499 range. Premium forged manufacturers like HRE start at around $3,600 or more per wheel, while some brands like Variant operate on a fully custom, made-to-order model, where pricing is quote-based and depends on the size, finish, and configuration.