Unwritten Rules Drivers Should Know When Making A Pit Stop At Sheetz

The owner of Sheetz gas stations has been working hard to create a new experience for customers. While the concept of combining a convenience store with self-serve gas is nothing new, an innovation pioneered by John Roscoe in 1964 per CBSnews.com, Sheetz has distinguished itself with enhanced food service options. While you can buy prepacked snacks at other fueling stations, Sheetz offers made-to-order meals and seating for customers. This move appears to be working, considering the chain has around 829 locations and an estimated revenue in the neighborhood of $14 billion in 2024, per Matrixbcg.com. You can even charge your EV at Sheetz, though pricing will vary based on the charging level and whether you're using a subscription plan like EVgo.

However, there are a few things to remember when making a pit stop at Sheetz. Due to its popularity, the chain has fervent fans who can quickly grow weary of those unfamiliar with how it works. For instance, when gassing up, don't step into the store to order food while your vehicle sits at the pump. Unlike a traditional station with mostly prepackaged items, made-to-order food takes a bit longer. This is especially true if you don't follow the correct ordering process.

And speaking of food, some Sheetz locations have drive-throughs, which are extra convenient for late-night meals. However, you need to understand that it works differently than your average fast-food experience, and you may be better off ordering ahead of time using the Sheetz app.