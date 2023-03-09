Here's How Much It Costs To Charge Your EV At Sheetz

The EV Revolution has been on its way for the past decade (give or take) since Tesla began successfully marketing its Model S automobile, and many household names have jumped on the bandwagon since, such as Nissan, Chevrolet, and Ford. EVs sold 65% more in 2022 than they did in 2021, and this trend is only expected to grow as governments look for alternative transportation that is better for the environment and less dependent on fossil fuels.

But there's one main problem that may factor into your choice when deciding to purchase your favorite EV: Where do you charge them, and how much will it cost to do so? Electric charging stations are expected to grow across the country, and legislation has been passed that promises to create 500,000 charging stations across the nation, but one of the more notable companies taking charge of this initiative is Sheetz. Sheetz is a convenience store that has made deals with multiple partners to provide charging stations for these car companies' customers, giving EV drivers more flexibility on the road.

[Featured image by Aaron F. Stone via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]