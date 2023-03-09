Here's How Much It Costs To Charge Your EV At Sheetz
The EV Revolution has been on its way for the past decade (give or take) since Tesla began successfully marketing its Model S automobile, and many household names have jumped on the bandwagon since, such as Nissan, Chevrolet, and Ford. EVs sold 65% more in 2022 than they did in 2021, and this trend is only expected to grow as governments look for alternative transportation that is better for the environment and less dependent on fossil fuels.
But there's one main problem that may factor into your choice when deciding to purchase your favorite EV: Where do you charge them, and how much will it cost to do so? Electric charging stations are expected to grow across the country, and legislation has been passed that promises to create 500,000 charging stations across the nation, but one of the more notable companies taking charge of this initiative is Sheetz. Sheetz is a convenience store that has made deals with multiple partners to provide charging stations for these car companies' customers, giving EV drivers more flexibility on the road.
[Featured image by Aaron F. Stone via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]
Navigating on the Road
Sheetz is a convenience store mainly located on the East Coast of the United States and has over 600 locations in more than five states. However, Sheetz stands out from its competitors by having a vast network of EV charging stations and multiple partners to make it work. Back in 2012, when speculation that electric vehicles would start to become more popular, Sheetz installed their first EV charging station, deciding to jump the gun and get a head start in the market. Since then, Sheetz has been working with Tesla, Electrify America, EVGo, and others, installing EV charging stations at 14% of all of their locations.
So how do you know what Sheetz you can charge your EV at? Better yet, how much money and time will you have to spend charging it? By using websites like PlugShare, you can search your local Sheetz and see if they provide EV charging stations. On top of this, prices and charge time is also available on the website. Given Sheetz's partnership with Electrify America, it's possible to get cheaper charging prices if you pay Electrify America's $4.00/month subscription.
Prices Vary
Prices also vary between Level 2 charging and Level 3 charging, as well as time to charge. At a Level 2 charging station from Electrify America (in Pennsylvania) you can expect to pay $0.19/min if you pay the non-member price, which can take anywhere from 4-10 hours, costing you a minimum of $45 for a full charge and $114 maximum. With the Electrify America membership, you can expect to pay $0.15/min at a station.
Level 3 charging not only takes less time but may be cheaper overall. In a Sheetz store located in Pennsylvania that has EV charging stations from Electrify America, you will be expected to pay roughly $0.37/min, and the charge will take around 20 minutes to an hour. However, it should be noted that most Level 3 charging stations will slow down their charging after your EV reaches 80%, and Electrify America advises you to unplug your vehicle when it reaches this point. If you have an Electrify America subscription, these Level 3 stations only cost $0.29/min in Pennsylvania, where most Sheetz EV charging stations are.
Calculating Total Costs
Although Electrify America stations may not be available at every Sheetz location, you still might be able to use Tesla Superchargers or EVGo at your local Sheetz. Tesla Superchargers take around 15 minutes to fully charge, but they cost a little extra. These Superchargers will cost you about $0.25/min and takes about 15 minutes to charge up to 200 miles. Another option at Sheetz is EVgo, which works similarly to Electrify America, giving users a chance to pay a monthly subscription for cheaper prices overall.
Prices will still vary depending on what type of EV you are driving, but luckily some websites look to help you with this issue, like Electric Vehicle Charging Cost Calculator – Inch Calculator. By looking up the kWh your vehicle has, as well as the price you expect to pay per minute, you can get an estimate of just how much it will cost. For example, if you drive a Tesla Model 3, which has an 80.5 kWh battery, and you pay the Tesla Supercharger rate of $0.25/min, you will pay $20.13. By using these tools at your disposal, you'll be able to get the best prices next time you stop at your local Sheetz.