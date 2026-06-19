Viral Video Captures Air Ambulance's Action Movie-Worthy Maneuverability

A clip of a helicopter landing has gone viral following an incredibly precise landing. In the video, first posted by the YouTube channel Rescue -Helispotter Pipo St.Gallen Switzerland, a red Rega rescue helicopter lands on the roof of the St. Gallen Cantonal Hospital in Switzerland, but it's not just any helicopter landing. The speed and angle the pilot takes are what make the video impressive, with the pilot neatly drifting into the landing rather than the usual slow turn pilots make from further out.

Rega helicopters are on standby at 14 locations in Switzerland, including its towns and mountains. The rescue helicopter in the viral clip is an AgustaWestland Da Vinci, used on all of Rega's mountain bases due to its aerodynamics and power. What allows the Da Vinci helicopter to land so precisely, like in the video, even on mountains? It has landing gear rather than skids. It can land just about anywhere, perfect for mountain rescues or racing to hospital landing pads.