Why Some Helicopters Have Wheels Instead Of Skids
While the helicopter changed the U.S. Army forever, not all choppers are built the same. Some touch down on skids, while others cruise around on wheels. It might not seem like a big deal at first glance, but that seemingly small design choice actually points to some pretty important differences in how each one is meant to be used.
Some helicopters have wheels instead of skids in part because they're just more convenient to move around on the ground. Helicopters with skids, on the other hand, need to be loaded onto a tow cart with wheels for ground maneuvers, as hovering close to a runway can prove to be a safety hazard. A helicopter with retractable wheels also has less drag during flight, allowing the chopper to go faster. This is especially important if the helicopter is being used as medical transport, where time is of the essence.
Then there's the issue of weight; skids can't handle huge loads and just aren't enough for heavy helicopters. Because of this, the military often uses wheeled helicopters for moving soldiers, vehicles, and for airlifting missions.
Wheels were the norm for early helicopters
The first commercially available helicopter was the Sikorsky R-4 Hoverfly in the early 1940s, and it had wheels. Skids wouldn't come along until 1953, thanks to Bell Helicopter. Using wheels as the landing gear made sense at the time, as airplane wheels were the norm; thus, they featured on helicopters as well.
Wheels were also necessary for early helicopters as engine technology wasn't quite advanced enough for these new aircraft. Early helicopter engines were heavy and underpowered; wheels allowed for a much easier takeoff, as the chopper could get a rolling start to help it leave the ground. It wasn't until the mid-1950s that the Bell UH-1 Iroquois, also known as the Army's workhorse Huey in Vietnam, featured an engine strong enough to lift without the benefit of a running start.
Despite their advantages, helicopter wheels can be restrictive due to only being able to land on smooth, paved surfaces. They also have a complex design, increasing repair and maintenance costs. Wheels increase the weight of a helicopter, too, and fixed, non-retractable wheels will also increase a helicopter's drag and reduce fuel efficiency overall.