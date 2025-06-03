Why Some Helicopters Have Wheels Instead Of Skids

While the helicopter changed the U.S. Army forever, not all choppers are built the same. Some touch down on skids, while others cruise around on wheels. It might not seem like a big deal at first glance, but that seemingly small design choice actually points to some pretty important differences in how each one is meant to be used.

Some helicopters have wheels instead of skids in part because they're just more convenient to move around on the ground. Helicopters with skids, on the other hand, need to be loaded onto a tow cart with wheels for ground maneuvers, as hovering close to a runway can prove to be a safety hazard. A helicopter with retractable wheels also has less drag during flight, allowing the chopper to go faster. This is especially important if the helicopter is being used as medical transport, where time is of the essence.

Then there's the issue of weight; skids can't handle huge loads and just aren't enough for heavy helicopters. Because of this, the military often uses wheeled helicopters for moving soldiers, vehicles, and for airlifting missions.

