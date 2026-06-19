3 Of Costco's Best Tire And Wheel Deals For June 2026

For the most part, Costco is thought of as a wholesale club that's perfect for stocking up on home essentials. But that's not all that Costco has to offer: You can buy a car through Costco, get gas at locations with pumps, and even purchase auto parts and services through the store. For example, Costco is an option if you need to buy tires or wheels — and if you want to save a little money when you do so.

There are several reasons to consider Costco for your next wheel or tire purchase. It offers a wide selection of tires from trusted brands like Michelin and Bridgestone, and you can schedule delivery and installation at your local Costco. The chain's regular sales also make it a viable option for new wheels and tires at discounted prices, helping you save money on costly replacements.

For June 2026, Costco is offering several deals that will let you outfit your ride with new, brand-name tires and wheels at a strong markdown. These are some of the best deals customers can take advantage of this June.