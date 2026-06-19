3 Of Costco's Best Tire And Wheel Deals For June 2026
For the most part, Costco is thought of as a wholesale club that's perfect for stocking up on home essentials. But that's not all that Costco has to offer: You can buy a car through Costco, get gas at locations with pumps, and even purchase auto parts and services through the store. For example, Costco is an option if you need to buy tires or wheels — and if you want to save a little money when you do so.
There are several reasons to consider Costco for your next wheel or tire purchase. It offers a wide selection of tires from trusted brands like Michelin and Bridgestone, and you can schedule delivery and installation at your local Costco. The chain's regular sales also make it a viable option for new wheels and tires at discounted prices, helping you save money on costly replacements.
For June 2026, Costco is offering several deals that will let you outfit your ride with new, brand-name tires and wheels at a strong markdown. These are some of the best deals customers can take advantage of this June.
$60 off Firestone tires
While it is generally a budget-friendly alternative to the likes of Michelin, Firestone tires can still be expensive. This is especially true if you need four — and if you need a professional to install them for you. Fortunately, Costco and Firestone have a deal running from June 8 to July 19 that lets you save $60 on a brand-new set of four Firestone tires. It's not the biggest markdown ever seen, but in the automotive world, any money saved helps.
Do note, though, that only specific Firestone tires are eligible for savings. First and foremost are the four variations from the rugged, off-road Destination line: the Destination M/T2, Destination A/T2, Destination X/T, and Destination LE3. There are two discounted tires available from the racing-inspired Firehawk line, the Firehawk Indy 500 and Firehawk AS V2, and two from the heavy-duty Transforce series, the Transforce HT3 and Transforce CV2.
This deal also includes an installation package at no additional charge. For pricing information and to find the right tires for your vehicle, visit Costco's Firestone tires website. All you have to do is punch in your vehicle's information to begin the process.
A $200 discount on Velox wheels
Even if you do what you can to protect and lengthen the lifespan of your car's rims, they will likely need to be replaced at some point. Much like a more routine tire replacement, swapping wheels can be an expensive endeavor that only gets pricier the more new wheels you need. For those in need during June, Costco could be the place to go for a fresh set. Costco and wheel brand Velox are offering $200 off a set of four new wheels from June 1 to June 30, with no tire purchase necessary.
This is another case where finding just the right set for your vehicle can be done entirely online. You can use Velox's wheel visualizer and search engine to find the ones that fit and look best for your ride. The website will then bring you back to the Costco site for checkout, and once you place the order, the wheel set should arrive in around a week. Upon delivery, you can bring the wheels into a participating Costco location for installation.
Your new set of Velox wheels will come with the brand's limited lifetime structural warranty coverage. This covers any defects in workmanship; if found, Velox will replace or repair your rims for free.
$80 off a set of Bridgestone tires
Bridgestone is another of the handful of tire brands available through Costco, and much like the aforementioned Firestone — a line of tires Bridgestone actually owns — its offerings are on sale for the next few weeks. Costco and Bridgestone are offering an instant $80 off when customers purchase a brand-new set of four tires. The deal runs from June 8 to July 19 and includes free installation. The big difference, aside from the cost and tire label, is the tire selection.
Compared to Costco's Firestone tire choices, the Bridgestone catalog is significantly deeper. The deal includes eight tire types: Alenza, Turanza, Dueler, Potenza, UltraWeather, Driveguard, Blizzak, and Ecopia. These cover a wide range of uses: The Potenza Sport AS, for example, is designed for enhanced road grip and wet handling; the Blizzak WS90 is a winter tire for ice and snow; and the Ecopia H/L 422 Plus seeks to improve fuel efficiency in all-season conditions. It's also worth keeping in mind that some tires are only intended for specific types of vehicles.
Like Costco's other tire and wheel deals, you can get the ball rolling on your new Bridgestone tires from home. Simply enter your vehicle's information to start shopping for the right discounted tires for your ride.