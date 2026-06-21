Not A Toyota Or Ford: iSeeCars Says This Car Is Driven The Most Annually In The US
According to data compiled by Edmunds, the bestselling vehicle in the U.S. is the Ford F-Series, while the most popular sedan and SUV are the Toyota Camry and Toyota RAV4, respectively. But, while Ford and Toyota top the sales charts, many drivers who need to cover the highest mileage every year head to rival dealerships.
A new study by iSeeCars analyzed the average odometer reading for over 2 million three-year-old cars sold in 2025, and found that the Chrysler Pacifica was driven the longest distance annually, covering an average of 20,872 miles per year. Just behind the Pacifica was another Chrysler model, the Voyager, which covered 20,549 miles per year on average. The Chevrolet Suburban rounded out the top three most-driven cars, racking up 19,626 miles annually.
All three vehicles are practical family haulers, a theme that's consistent across most of the top-driven cars. In contrast, the least driven car is the Ford Mustang, which covered an average of just 2,092 miles per year, according to the study.
Although most of the individual models that topped the most-driven table were gas-powered, iSeeCars found that drivers covered slightly more mileage in hybrids than traditional gas cars overall. The average hybrid car covered 14,696 miles annually, while the average gas-powered vehicle covered 13,323 miles. EVs were driven slightly less than gas-powered cars, clocking an average of 11,880 miles, while plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) were driven the least of all, at an annual average of 11,660 miles.
The Pacifica offers practicality in spades
It's not difficult to see why buyers looking for a practical, long-distance family vehicle gravitate toward the Pacifica. We tested the current generation Pacifica's all-wheel drive system in the snow and came away impressed, though base-spec Pacificas are front-wheel drive as standard.
It should come as no surprise that the car is also extremely practical, in addition to being easy to drive. Its folding seats allow drivers to prioritize cargo capacity, passenger capacity, or a mix of both. Its sliding doors mean that access to the rear rows is never compromised even in tighter parking spaces. All that versatility comes at a very reasonable price, too. For 2026, the Pacifica starts at $46,440 (including a $1,995 destination fee).
Buyers who want to minimize their fuel bills also have the option of the Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid, which can travel up to 32 miles on electric power only. However, it might not prove to be quite as reliable as its gas-powered sibling. Our plug-in hybrid test vehicle broke down on its last day with us and ended up needing to be carried away on a flatbed recovery truck, and we aren't the only ones to have had issues. The folks at Car and Driver put 40,000 miles on a hybrid Pacifica, and during that time, it needed to be taken back to the dealer multiple times for different reliability issues.
Chrysler has refreshed the Pacifica for the 2027 model year with some fresh tech and a new exterior design. However, its engine, transmission, and optional all-wheel drive system remain unchanged from previous model years.