Not A Toyota Or Ford: iSeeCars Says This Car Is Driven The Most Annually In The US

According to data compiled by Edmunds, the bestselling vehicle in the U.S. is the Ford F-Series, while the most popular sedan and SUV are the Toyota Camry and Toyota RAV4, respectively. But, while Ford and Toyota top the sales charts, many drivers who need to cover the highest mileage every year head to rival dealerships.

A new study by iSeeCars analyzed the average odometer reading for over 2 million three-year-old cars sold in 2025, and found that the Chrysler Pacifica was driven the longest distance annually, covering an average of 20,872 miles per year. Just behind the Pacifica was another Chrysler model, the Voyager, which covered 20,549 miles per year on average. The Chevrolet Suburban rounded out the top three most-driven cars, racking up 19,626 miles annually.

All three vehicles are practical family haulers, a theme that's consistent across most of the top-driven cars. In contrast, the least driven car is the Ford Mustang, which covered an average of just 2,092 miles per year, according to the study.

Although most of the individual models that topped the most-driven table were gas-powered, iSeeCars found that drivers covered slightly more mileage in hybrids than traditional gas cars overall. The average hybrid car covered 14,696 miles annually, while the average gas-powered vehicle covered 13,323 miles. EVs were driven slightly less than gas-powered cars, clocking an average of 11,880 miles, while plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) were driven the least of all, at an annual average of 11,660 miles.