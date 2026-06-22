This Brazilian Armored Vehicle Is A 40,000 Pound Amphibious Beast

Brazil, and South America as a whole, is home to some of the toughest terrain on earth. There are large swathes of rainforest, swamp, mountains, and whatever else you might think of. As a result, traversing that terrain with anything other than a huge military vehicle might be a tough ask.

Enter the Guarani, a six-wheel drive amphibious armored vehicle made with the help of Italian company Iveco and the Brazilian Army. Like other amphibious military vehicles, the Guarani is huge. Empty, it weighs 33,069 pounds. When it's loaded and set up for amphibious operations, it can weigh up to 42,990 pounds. It is also over 22-and-a-half feet long.

It's primarily used as an armored personnel carrier and in that configuration, it can carry a crew of three alongside eight additional soldiers. However, Brazil and Iveco designed the Guarani so it can be modular. That not only means different weapons can be mounted, but it can also be used for search and rescue and a mobile command center.