A Submarine Found Something Strange On The Ocean Floor – Then It Disappeared

Antarctica is a massive block of ice hiding land underneath it, and you can hardly blame scientists for wanting to take a peek at the secrets it holds. But since you can't send humans down there — there's already a hard limit on the deepest depth a person has explored in the ocean – a robot named Ran went instead. The machine was a bright orange autonomous underwater vehicle measuring around 20 feet in length.

Back in 2022, it was sent into the cavity beneath West Antarctica's Dotson Ice Shelf by researchers with the International Thwaites Glacier Collaboration. There, Ran explored the shelf's underbelly by sweeping it using upward-looking sonar. It did so across 54 square miles, and the images that came back were strange, to say the least.

It was found that the ice wasn't one smooth sheet, contrary to what the researchers expected. In some places, it stepped down in terraces, like a frozen staircase. In others, it formed channels and scooped grooves. There were also teardrop-shaped pits gouging upward into the ice, some nearly 1,000 feet long. This was all new information, since none of it showed up on satellites.

Anna Wåhlin, the oceanographer from the University of Gothenburg who led the work, said it actually felt a little like getting a first look at the far side of the Moon. But that wasn't even the most startling part. When the crew returned to take another look in early 2024, specifically to see how the ice had moved, Ran went back under and never resurfaced.