Why Do Utah State Highway Signs Have A Beehive?

If you've ever driven through Utah, you probably noticed something a little unusual on the state highway signs: an image of a beehive where the usual shield or state silhouette might be. As it turns out, the beehive is one of Utah's most cherished symbols, almost like a visual shorthand for the state's entire identity. It goes all the way back to the earliest Mormon settlers who arrived in the Salt Lake Valley in 1847. Those settlers called their new state "Deseret," which is a word from the Book of Mormon that means "honey bee." It reflected how they saw themselves and what they were doing: taking a harsh landscape and attempting to build a successful society out of it.

The first governor of the Utah Territory and president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Brigham Young, further embraced the beehive emblem, incorporating it throughout early Mormon architecture and public life. Beehive motifs could be seen on church buildings, homes, decorative features, and even Young's own Beehive House. The beehive remained a central feature when Utah joined the Union in 1896, appearing on both the state seal and state flag. It became the official state symbol in 1959, which helps explain why Utah started using it on state highway signs.