Amazon Prime Day 2026: 4 Of The Best Early Tool Deals Available Now

If you're after a heavy-duty drill perfect for breaking up concrete and masonry, Amazon has you covered. One option you might consider is the Bosch 11255VSR BullDog Xtreme 8 Amp 1-inch Variable Speed SDS Plus Concrete/Masonry Rotary Hammer Drill. The name might be a mouthful, but this is a serious tool that's perfect for those working with these dense materials. It generally retails for $219.00, but it's currently available on Amazon at 29% off for $154.99. For this price, you get the drill, an auxiliary handle, a depth gauge, and a carrying case.

This is a corded drill with a 7 Amp motor that ranges from 0-1,300 rpm and 0-5,800 bpm. It generates up to 2 ft-lbs of kinetic energy on impact and has vibration control to help reduce fatigue, with an ergonomic D-shaped handle for control. It uses the SDS-Plus bit system, which is tool-free and offers features like automatic bit locking and dust protection. It has a variable-speed trigger and can be operated in three modes selected via a multifunction selector: rotation-only, rotary hammer, and hammer-only.

This drill has a 4.7 out of 5-star rating on Amazon with over 3,000 reviews. Users generally seemed to have few complaints with it. Most praised its build quality, performance, durability, value, speed, and ease of use. Some also stressed that it's great for cutting concrete and that it's both fast and powerful.