Amazon Prime Day 2026: 4 Of The Best Early Tool Deals Available Now
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Amazon Prime Day is easily one of the best times to buy power tools if you're an Amazon Prime member. Each year, dozens of products from some of the biggest and best power tool brands receive member-exclusive discounts that bring their prices down significantly. This year, Prime Day is running June 23 through June 26 and promises millions of deals across the site.
You don't need to wait until Prime Day officially starts to get a deal on power tools, though. A wide range of products have already been discounted ahead of the event, including those from big names like Bosch, Craftsman, Metabo, Skil, and Ego. There's no guarantee that these particular tools will make it to Thursday, as Amazon already has many of them listed as "Selling Fast," so it might be worth taking a look now and deciding for yourself if you'd rather wait a bit longer to see if prices drop even further, or pull the trigger now and lock in the sale price while the goods are available.
Bosch 11255VSR BullDog Xtreme Concrete/Masonry Rotary Hammer Drill
If you're after a heavy-duty drill perfect for breaking up concrete and masonry, Amazon has you covered. One option you might consider is the Bosch 11255VSR BullDog Xtreme 8 Amp 1-inch Variable Speed SDS Plus Concrete/Masonry Rotary Hammer Drill. The name might be a mouthful, but this is a serious tool that's perfect for those working with these dense materials. It generally retails for $219.00, but it's currently available on Amazon at 29% off for $154.99. For this price, you get the drill, an auxiliary handle, a depth gauge, and a carrying case.
This is a corded drill with a 7 Amp motor that ranges from 0-1,300 rpm and 0-5,800 bpm. It generates up to 2 ft-lbs of kinetic energy on impact and has vibration control to help reduce fatigue, with an ergonomic D-shaped handle for control. It uses the SDS-Plus bit system, which is tool-free and offers features like automatic bit locking and dust protection. It has a variable-speed trigger and can be operated in three modes selected via a multifunction selector: rotation-only, rotary hammer, and hammer-only.
This drill has a 4.7 out of 5-star rating on Amazon with over 3,000 reviews. Users generally seemed to have few complaints with it. Most praised its build quality, performance, durability, value, speed, and ease of use. Some also stressed that it's great for cutting concrete and that it's both fast and powerful.
Bosch ROS20VSC Palm Sander
One of the most essential tools in any kit is a good random orbital sander. These are handy for everything from sanding wood to smoothing out fiberglass, and the Bosch ROS20VSC Palm Sander is available at a 22% discount that drops it to $69.00 from its usual $89.00 MSRP.
This is a 2.5 Amp corded sander with rotation speeds between 7,500 and 12,000 opm, controlled via a variable speed dial on the head. It has a 5-inch sanding pad with a hook-and-loop attachment system with over 35,000 hooks. The pad itself rests on a dampening system designed to reduce swirl marks on both flat and contoured surfaces. The sander also has a built-in vacuum dust collector with a microfilter system capable of sucking up fine dust and particles as small as ½ micron in diameter. This detachable dust-capture system also has a clear level indicator, so you know exactly when to dump it.
The tool is well-liked by Amazon users, with an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars based on just around 5,000 reviews. Buyers had very few complaints about the overall build quality, performance, value, or ease of use. Several of them also went out of their way to compliment the tool's low noise levels, excellent dust collection, and superior sanding performance. There were a handful of durability concerns raised by some reviewers, but these seem to be sporadic issues, with no single fault to suggest a design flaw.
Metabo HPT 18V MultiVolt Compact 18 Gauge Brad Nailer Kit
A cordless brad nailer can be a complete game-changer, freeing you from lugging around an air compressor when installing trim and molding. One solid option that's currently on sale is the Metabo HPT 18V MultiVolt Compact 18 Gauge Brad Nailer Kit. This includes the nailer, a 2.0Ah battery, and a charger. The kit usually retails for $249.00, but it is currently marked down by 40%, so you can get it for just $149.00.
The Metabo HPT is one of the more popular budget-oriented nailers sold on Amazon. It uses a mechanical spring to drive 18-gauge nails up to 2 inches in length. The 2.0Ah battery might not seem all that impressive on paper, but Metabo promises that the tool will drive up to 700 nails per charge. Metabo's brad nailer is tighter and lighter than many similar battery-powered nailers, and it has several additional features, such as immediate firing response with no ramp-up time between nails (up to two nails per second), an on-board LED, and toolless drive depth adjustment.
The tool has extremely favorable reviews, boasting an impressive 4.8 out of 5-star average rating on Amazon from over 800 reviews. 87% of users gave the tool a perfect score, citing build quality, performance, value, battery life, ease of use, and driving power as key reasons for their scores. The biggest complaint centers around the tool's 5.5-pound weight, which some consider a bit on the heavy side.
Ego Power+ Self-Propelled Electric Lawn Mower Kit
Keeping your lawn in order can be a lot of work, and one way to make the task a little less backbreaking is to invest in a self-propelled mower. Electric lawn mowers have come a long way in recent years, and Ego is one of the top push mower brands in the field. Right now, Amazon has the Ego Power+ Self-Propelled Electric Lawn Mower Kit listed for $599.99. That's a 20% reduction from its usual $749.99 selling point.
This kit includes the mower itself, a 7.5 Ah battery, and a rapid charger that promises a full recharge in an hour. The mower has a multi-blade system that's powered by a brushless, high-efficiency motor. The included battery offers up to 60 minutes of runtime on a single charge, which should be enough to cover most small to mid-sized lawns. It has a Touch Drive self-propulsion system that can drive at speeds between 0.9 mph and 3.1 mph. Additionally, the mower has a push-to-start button, LED headlights, seven adjustable blade height positions, and three separate operational functions: mulching, bagging, and side discharge
Ego's mower has a 4.4 out of 5-star rating on Amazon with over 1,400 reviews. Owner opinions on aspects such as performance, battery life, power, propulsion, cut quality, noise levels, and ease of use are all generally favorable. Some wished for more battery life, while a few others received defective components, but these are generally a minority.