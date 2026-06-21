What's The Speed Limit In A Parking Lot? Slow - And Here's Why

Staying safe on the road isn't always easy, but you should usually be able to spot how fast you're allowed to drive on almost any roadway without much issue, from high-speed interstates to slower back roads. Whether you choose to obey the speed limit is entirely up to you, of course, but you risk traffic citations, serious injury or even death if you drive at unsafe speeds. And while you may feel more secure in a parking lot, statistically speaking, you're not. According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), about one in five accidents happen when trying to park your car at the grocery store or shopping center.

This statistic is surprising given the low speeds typical of parking lots, but it may make you wonder if most parking lots even have a speed limit. Parking areas are often located on private property, including most lots for businesses, shopping centers and even apartment complexes. Some municipalities may have rules regarding parking lot speed limits, but on private property it's still up to the owner to post the limit.

Because parking lots tend to be very busy, with many cars moving in different directions and plenty of pedestrians, speed limits are typically low, between 5 and 15 mph. If you don't see any speed limit signs, the National Motorist Association recommends that you don't exceed 15 mph while driving in any parking lot. Beyond learning parking lot basics, however, there are also other steps you can take to avoid being included in the IIHS's frightening statistics.