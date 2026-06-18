The First F-16 Block 70 Built For China's Air Force Was Seen Flying The Skies Of Texas

Lockheed Martin assembled this latest F-16 variant at its Greenville, South Carolina, facility. The Greenville site covers 275 acres and 16 hangers and has been the production home for the F-16 fighter since 2017. It is here that the many F-16 variants are developed and constructed for clients all over the world, including Taiwan. The F-16 made its first flight in 1979 and has quickly grown to become a fighter jet of choice. More than 29 countries actively field 3,100 F-16 variants as of 2025, all having been developed and tested at the South Carolina facility.

Seeing foreign military aircraft in American skies is not uncommon. In fact, this has been the case since WWII, with the then Soviet Union being the recipient of nearly 15,000 military aircraft as part of the lend-lease program. Many of these earlier deliveries would have dotted the cold Alaskan skies as Soviet pilots flew their new planes from Alaska to Siberia. Whether it was WWII or now, all manufactured aircraft for foreign customers must undergo extensive testing that runs the gamut from flight testing, quality assurance, and pilot evaluation before being delivered and accepted by the customer.