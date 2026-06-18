The First F-16 Block 70 Built For China's Air Force Was Seen Flying The Skies Of Texas
A gray F-16V Block 70 Fighter was sighted in the air near Fort Worth Naval Base in Texas in preparation for its delivery to the air force of the Republic of China, more commonly referred to as Taiwan. This two-seat aircraft, tail number 6831, was being put through its paces as part of ongoing testing before making its way to its final island destination.
All military aircraft are rigorously tested before delivery, but this test flight has broader implications. This F-16V Block 70 jet is part of an $8.2 billion contract with Taiwan to produce and deliver 66 of the aircraft that was agreed to back in 2019, but software issues, supply-chain problems and the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in significant delays. These upgraded fighters are critical to a major air force modernization effort by Taiwan to enhance its ability to project power, defend the island and to replace older, obsolete aircraft, among increasing tensions with China.
Why a Taiwanese Fighter jet is flying over Texas
Lockheed Martin assembled this latest F-16 variant at its Greenville, South Carolina, facility. The Greenville site covers 275 acres and 16 hangers and has been the production home for the F-16 fighter since 2017. It is here that the many F-16 variants are developed and constructed for clients all over the world, including Taiwan. The F-16 made its first flight in 1979 and has quickly grown to become a fighter jet of choice. More than 29 countries actively field 3,100 F-16 variants as of 2025, all having been developed and tested at the South Carolina facility.
Seeing foreign military aircraft in American skies is not uncommon. In fact, this has been the case since WWII, with the then Soviet Union being the recipient of nearly 15,000 military aircraft as part of the lend-lease program. Many of these earlier deliveries would have dotted the cold Alaskan skies as Soviet pilots flew their new planes from Alaska to Siberia. Whether it was WWII or now, all manufactured aircraft for foreign customers must undergo extensive testing that runs the gamut from flight testing, quality assurance, and pilot evaluation before being delivered and accepted by the customer.
What makes the F-16 Block 70 Different
Taiwan's F-16V Block 70 aircraft was designed with numerous enhancements that separate it from other platform variants. New more powerful F110 GE-129 engines provide more thrust and reliability with large fuselage-mounted tanks providing increased range and endurance. Additionally, the upgraded fighter boasts upgraded avionics, improved electronic warfare systems and longer service life. Lockheed Martin test pilot "Cujo" would say of the F-16V Block 70 that "When you buy one of these, all the development that's gone in the past 50 years in various portions of the Viper community is there in one package."
Taiwan is anticipating delivery of these new aircraft in the third quarter of 2026, where they will join other models as part of their air force's 7th Tactical Fighter Wing at Chihhang Air Base in Taitung County. These enhanced variants, while not to the level of fifth generation fighters that the People's Republic of China possess, are a further evolution of an F-16 platform that was first introduced in the 1970s, but reflect an ongoing need and demand by Taiwan and other nations.