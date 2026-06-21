The Minimum Internet Speed Needed For 4K Streaming Is Lower Than You'd Think
With so much of our entertainment being tied to streaming nowadays, having a fast and reliable internet connection is more important than ever. Fortunately, the days of video buffering and hour-long wait times for file downloads are a lot less common than they used to be. According to the Speedtest Global Index, the median broadband speed in the United States is around 300 Mbps. Not only is this more than enough to stream your favorite movies and shows in 4K, but it is also sufficient for intensive tasks like cloud gaming and large file downloads.
As for how much internet speed you need, 100 Mbps is a good baseline, considering most of us have more than a couple of devices connected to our Wi-Fi networks. However, if you're truly aiming for a minimalist lifestyle, you don't even need that much for streaming 4K videos. According to YouTube, a 20 Mbps connection is recommended for watching videos in 4K on the platform. For FHD content, you can make do with a connection speed of just 5 Mbps.
Of course, giving yourself a little extra bandwidth with a 25 Mbps connection would ensure your videos don't buffer too often. Netflix recommends a connection speed of at least 15 Mbps if you have a subscription that supports UHD streaming, while Disney+ suggests 25 Mbps for 4K streaming. You can check your internet speed with services like Ookla or Fast in a web browser on any device.
How to avoid video buffering
There aren't many things more annoying than when YouTube or Netflix starts to buffer just as a video or movie is getting interesting. If you've set video quality to Auto, YouTube will intelligently dial down the resolution to make sure the video doesn't keep buffering. Streaming platforms like Netflix and Prime Video also adjust video quality automatically depending on the available bandwidth. If your internet plan is 25 Mbps or higher and you still experience slow load times, switching to an Ethernet connection might help.
Other ways to speed up your Wi-Fi include relocating your router to a more central location in your home or disconnecting devices on your network that you think may be unnecessarily hogging bandwidth. If you're experiencing slower upload speeds specifically, it's worth confirming whether your internet plan offers symmetrical speeds. Some ISPs get you impressive download speeds but cap upload bandwidth at a fraction of that rate. If you're looking to broadcast streams on YouTube or Twitch, upload speeds are just as important as, if not more important than, download speeds.