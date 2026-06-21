The Minimum Internet Speed Needed For 4K Streaming Is Lower Than You'd Think

With so much of our entertainment being tied to streaming nowadays, having a fast and reliable internet connection is more important than ever. Fortunately, the days of video buffering and hour-long wait times for file downloads are a lot less common than they used to be. According to the Speedtest Global Index, the median broadband speed in the United States is around 300 Mbps. Not only is this more than enough to stream your favorite movies and shows in 4K, but it is also sufficient for intensive tasks like cloud gaming and large file downloads.

As for how much internet speed you need, 100 Mbps is a good baseline, considering most of us have more than a couple of devices connected to our Wi-Fi networks. However, if you're truly aiming for a minimalist lifestyle, you don't even need that much for streaming 4K videos. According to YouTube, a 20 Mbps connection is recommended for watching videos in 4K on the platform. For FHD content, you can make do with a connection speed of just 5 Mbps.

Of course, giving yourself a little extra bandwidth with a 25 Mbps connection would ensure your videos don't buffer too often. Netflix recommends a connection speed of at least 15 Mbps if you have a subscription that supports UHD streaming, while Disney+ suggests 25 Mbps for 4K streaming. You can check your internet speed with services like Ookla or Fast in a web browser on any device.