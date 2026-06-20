Which States Have The Lowest Minimum Age For Getting A Driver's License?

Learning to drive might be less of a priority than it once was for American teenagers, but the majority still have their licence by the time they turn 19. Depending on where they live, some teens might need to wait a few years longer than others to get on the road. As shown by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the lowest age for getting an unrestricted driver's license varies from state to state, with some states requiring drivers to wait until they're 18 to drive without curfews and passenger restrictions.

In contrast, the lowest minimum age for an unrestricted driving license is 16. Only a handful of states allow drivers who have just turned 16 to hold a regular license: They are Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, and South Dakota. In Montana, 16 year old drivers have to have held their license for 12 months or more in order to get nighttime and passenger restrictions lifted. A range of other states lift restrictions at 16 years and six months, including Arizona, Kansas, Mississippi, and New Mexico, among others.

The minimum entry age for learners similarly varies between states, with the lowest age across the country being 14 years old. Drivers in Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, North Dakota, and South Dakota can all get a learner's permit at the age of 14.