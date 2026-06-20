4 Shop Stools That Outshine The Vyper Chair In Price And Features

Powerbuilt makes a lot of accessories for automotive work, including toolboxes, creepers, lifts and jacks, and yes, a shop seat. The Powerbuilt Shop Seat With Expandable Side Trays is not cheap by normal shop stool standards, at $332, but that's still less than half of the price of any Vyper chair, and it's cheaper than most of its stools, as well.

This chair comes with lots of storage space, as well as a large seat and a backrest. The height of the seat (19.5 inches) is not adjustable, but this chair does more than enough to balance this drawback. It ups the weight capacity to 500 lbs, significantly more than the 400 lbs tolerated by the Vyper seats, and it means the padding for the back rest and the seat is a solid 3.5 inches.

The trays are easily the star of the show. There is a collapsible tray on either side of the chair — each made out of three containers — and a sliding compartment at the bottom with three dividers and four sections in total. If you were to buy the storage space on this chair as a separate product, you'd have to pay the price of three large, versatile toolboxes. That alone places the value of the Powerbuilt above any Vyper chair, given that these only have a small space at the bottom of the seat. At most, some special models have an armrest of sorts that can be used to carry a small tool.