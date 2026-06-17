US Air Force Kicks Off B-21 Raider Combat Testing Far Ahead Of Schedule

2026 is turning out to be a landmark year for the Northrop Grumman B-21 Raider, the U.S. Air Force's under-development stealth bomber. This year saw the B-21 program receive a massive $4.5 billion funding infusion aimed at accelerating the aircraft's delivery timeline. The revised plan aimed to deliver two more B-21 aircraft before the end of 2026, intending to field the B-21 in combat operations by 2027, and it looks to be well on track. In early June, the U.S. Air Force flew the B-21 Raider with an operational test pilot, who shared the cockpit with a developmental test pilot.

Now, a pilot sharing the cockpit with another pilot usually doesn't make the news. The reason this is such a huge deal is that an operational test pilot has never made it to the cockpit of a U.S. Air Force aircraft this early into its development. Traditionally, developmental test pilots will first ensure an aircraft is safe to fly before operational test pilots take over for real-world (and combat) evaluations. That two-stage process has been eliminated for the B-21.

What is essentially happening here is that the U.S. Air Force is testing the combat effectiveness and overall capabilities of the B-21 well before the developmental stage is complete. If this pace of development continues, the 2027 induction of the B-21 looks within sight.