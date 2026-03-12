US Air Force Sends B-21 Bomber Production Into Overdrive

For close to three decades, the Northrop Grumman B-2 "Spirit" carried the mantle of being the only stealth bomber in the U.S. Air Force arsenal. Alongside the Lockheed Martin F-117 Nighthawk stealth attack aircraft, the B-2 is one of the most advanced stealth planes ever made. It continues to be one of the mainstays of the U.S. nuclear triad, even in 2026. While the aircraft remains operational, there is no denying the B-2s are slowly approaching retirement age and will need to be replaced by an equally capable — or even better — stealth bomber in the years to come.

As it turns out, the U.S. Air Force already has that successor in sight. A small number of next-generation stealth bombers have begun entering the USAF inventory, with at least two test aircraft delivered so far. Known as the Northrop Grumman B-21 Raider, this new platform is expected to gradually take over the B-2's role in the decades to come. While visually similar to the aging B2 bombers, the new B-21 features several changes from the B2, including fewer engines and smaller dimensions.

The B-21 bomber should greatly enhance the U.S. Air Force's strike-anywhere capabilities. To that end, the Department of the Air Force signed a new agreement with Northrop Grumman, essentially directing the manufacturer to speed up production of the aircraft. The U.S. Air Force is slated to receive at least two more B-21 test aircraft in FY2026, and the new agreement means that the U.S. Air Force now expects to start fielding B-21s in 2027.