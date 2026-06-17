Jeep's New Sarge Editions Reimagine A WWII Legend For The Modern Age
When discussing iconic military vehicles, the Jeep undoubtedly deserves a place in the conversation. World War II helped build the Jeep empire that exists today, with these vehicles serving on various battlefronts throughout the conflict. Now, almost a century later, the modern minds behind Jeep are paying tribute to that legacy with the 2027 Gladiator and Wrangler Sarge models, two aesthetic homages to the ever-iconic 1941 Willys MB.
Based on the Willys and Rubicon trims, these modern Jeep offerings are part of the brand's 85th-anniversary Twelve 4 Twelve series and go all-out to evoke one of the brand's most historic eras. These vehicles come finished in the classic Willys green, including the wheels. Both also feature decals across the hood and doors to evoke the MB's military heritage, plus bronze tow hooks. Buyers can also have the grille and roof painted white, for a bit of variation. Inside, the cabin sports an exclusive Drab Green and Cattle Tan Nappa colorway alongside commemorative touches such as a 1941 cup holder plaque and a star medallion on the shifter.
Price-wise, these limited-edition Jeep models will be a tad costlier than regular 2027 Gladiator and Wrangler models. Once on sale in the summer, the Gladiator Sarge will run around $500 higher than normal, while the Wrangler Sarge will only jump around $100. For Jeep and military enthusiasts, though, these may be small price hikes to pay to honor some of history's greatest military vehicles.
Jeep's role during WWII
The legend of the Willys Jeep begins just before the brand was formally established. In 1940, the United States military started inviting automakers to bid to supply a light reconnaissance vehicle. Bantam, Willys-Overland, and Ford were the only three to answer the call, with Willys delivering prototypes and eventually making some tweaks to present the first Willys MA. Come July 1941, Willys-Overland officially secured the contract and made further changes to produce the Willys MB. Soon enough, thousands of these 4x4 models were produced and swiftly reached Allied forces around the world.
The Willys MB would prove itself during the war, being used in all sorts of roles and becoming a vital part of the war effort. Between its release in 1941 and the end of World War II in 1945, it moved troops on reconnaissance missions, transported supplies and injured troops, helped move heavy weapons and equipment into position, and a whole lot more. The Willys' efforts were aided by the design, which ensured that the Willys MB was the ultimate off-road machine. Come 1945, the Willys MB made its way to the civilian market, allowing non-combatants a chance to own a street-legal piece of military history.
All of that is to say that it only makes sense that Jeep would honor the Willys MB with its special-edition 2027 Gladiator and Wrangler Sarge models. It's earned its place in the history books in more ways than one.