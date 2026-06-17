Jeep's New Sarge Editions Reimagine A WWII Legend For The Modern Age

When discussing iconic military vehicles, the Jeep undoubtedly deserves a place in the conversation. World War II helped build the Jeep empire that exists today, with these vehicles serving on various battlefronts throughout the conflict. Now, almost a century later, the modern minds behind Jeep are paying tribute to that legacy with the 2027 Gladiator and Wrangler Sarge models, two aesthetic homages to the ever-iconic 1941 Willys MB.

Based on the Willys and Rubicon trims, these modern Jeep offerings are part of the brand's 85th-anniversary Twelve 4 Twelve series and go all-out to evoke one of the brand's most historic eras. These vehicles come finished in the classic Willys green, including the wheels. Both also feature decals across the hood and doors to evoke the MB's military heritage, plus bronze tow hooks. Buyers can also have the grille and roof painted white, for a bit of variation. Inside, the cabin sports an exclusive Drab Green and Cattle Tan Nappa colorway alongside commemorative touches such as a 1941 cup holder plaque and a star medallion on the shifter.

Price-wise, these limited-edition Jeep models will be a tad costlier than regular 2027 Gladiator and Wrangler models. Once on sale in the summer, the Gladiator Sarge will run around $500 higher than normal, while the Wrangler Sarge will only jump around $100. For Jeep and military enthusiasts, though, these may be small price hikes to pay to honor some of history's greatest military vehicles.