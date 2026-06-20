China's New 3D Printing Method Can Print Something Almost Instantly

You hit print on an object downloaded from an online database, and watch as it lays down skinny cross-sections one after another. That's how 3D printers work. It takes its sweet time as it works away. That's just how it goes with most printers today. Often, printing can take hours to complete. But a team in China figured they were done with all that hanging around.

Researchers working at Beijing's Tsinghua University have designed a new 3D printing method that manages to print in 0.6 seconds. All you do is pour in some liquid, switch on the light, and in one quick flash you get a solid millimeter-scale object sitting right there — as if it just teleported in from nowhere. The method is called DISH, short for Digital Incoherent Synthesis of Holographic light fields.

Reviewers of the paper, published in the Nature journal in February 2026, have reportedly gone on to call it "the fastest volumetric 3D printing ever reported". As if the speed isn't enough, it's wildly precise too, able to achieve features thinner than a strand of human hair.

Most light-based volumetric printers work by beaming images into a spinning vial of resin, the same light-cured liquid a desktop resin 3D printer hardens. Whirl it too hard, though, and the print comes out wrong. The old fix was to thicken it into a gel so it holds shape, but gel sets slower, so you lose the speed you wanted. However, DISH works differently.