This One Change Made Colorado Plates A Problem For Traffic Cameras

Colorado has changed its license plate configurations throughout the years — and the most recent one tripped up ALPRs. In the 1980s and 1990s, Colorado plates used a letter-first configuration (three letters followed by three numbers). In the year 2000, it was flip-flopped so the three numbers were first. But by 2018, Colorado decided to stop separating numbers and letters entirely. That's when the issues started happening.

From 2018 onward, Colorado license plates used a four-letter, two-number format that allowed O's and zeroes to appear on the same side of the plate, allowing for more configurations. Despite this, some ALPRs had never been calibrated to reflect this change, leaving the technology confused. Meanwhile, Colorado lawmakers have been trying to limit access to data collected by these ALPRs, a move other states are also pursuing. In some instances, this has led to court cases.

The DMV has been trying to change the font to make the two symbols more distinguishable. When 9NEWS asked about adding a strikethrough on the zeroes, Vehicle Services Director Benjamin Whittier said: "We have looked at that. We don't do that. There was a decision made many years ago not to go that route, and it has its own misidentification characteristics we've seen them come back as an eight or a 'Q' if they're dirty or obstructed." He instructed drivers who received incorrect tickets to go to the DMV to obtain a new license plate.