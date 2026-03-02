New License Plate Design Has Toll Cameras Malfunctioning Across This State

Pennsylvania's attempt to celebrate America's 250th birthday has led to frustration across the state's highways. The state's new license plate design, which sports "Let freedom ring" written across the bottom and the Liberty Bell in the background, has led to an issue involving the styling of the numbers and letters. More specifically, it has to do with a diagonal slash through the center of the number zero.

Plate-reading systems throughout Pennsylvania are confusing the zeroes for eights, causing tickets to be sent to the wrong drivers. Speaking to 6 ABC, Crispin Havener, communications specialist for the Turnpike Commission, stated that "There are some confusions between the number zero and the number eight. This is an issue not only impacting us in the tolling industry, but agencies that use license plate recognition software in other ways." While this issue is being sorted out, drivers in Pennsylvania are being urged to double-check toll statements they receive in the mail and contact the Turnpike Commission if a bill doesn't match their travel history or license plate number.