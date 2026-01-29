This US State Wants To Put A Leash On License Plate Camera Tech

A Bill is working its way through the Washington State Senate that could place limits on how Automated license plate readers (ALPRs) are used within the state. SB 6002, introduced by Senator Yasmin Trudeau, seeks to establish some rules around how these surveillance systems are used to collect data. Washington is not alone in doing this — 23 other states have enacted their own laws relating to ALPRs as of September 2025. California is one such state, and its cities are going all in on these controversial license plate readers.

ALPRs from vendors such as Flock Systems are typically used to read the license plates of passing traffic. Both the data and images are used by a wide variety of law enforcement agencies within the state for purposes including toll collection, direct law enforcement, and traffic monitoring. The problem that legislators in Washington state and so many others have with ALPRs is their use as a potential back door for federal immigration law enforcement.

Research by the University of Washington indicates that at least eight Washington law enforcement entities had officially shared their ALPR data with the U.S. Border Patrol as of October 2025. It was also discovered that the U.S. Border Patrol has unofficial access to additional ALPR data from 10 or more agencies. This is in addition to access granted on a more limited basis to Border Patrol, ICE, and out-of-state law enforcement agencies.