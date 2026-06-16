No Normal Outage: Bankrupt Internet Provider Cuts Off Service Without Warning
If you live in an urban or well-populated area, you likely get your internet from one of the major internet service providers (ISPs) such as Verizon or T-Mobile. Those in rural areas, however, likely have to rely on smaller ISPs, with fewer options than urban areas because major companies can't justify expanding their services to cover sparsely populated regions.
So, while urban residents will likely have at least a backup option if they aren't happy with a provider's services, that's not a luxury that more rural folk can rely on. Spare a thought, then, for residents in rural Minnesota who have lost access to the internet after RadioLink Internet (RLI) abruptly ceased service without any warning on June 1, 2026. Some customers initially thought the outage was temporary, but it turned out that the company had also shut down its website and phone lines. RLI states that it sent out an email to affected customers, but some residents say they never received any notification of the abrupt closure.
RLI serviced about 5,000 square miles in southern Minnesota. In an email, the company's owner, Daniel Petsinger, told local news station KTTC that the sudden closure was due to a dwindling customer base and changes in the political climate. The company has filed for bankruptcy, leaving customers in the lurch.
What went wrong?
RLI's abrupt closure has prompted the Minnesota Attorney General's office to investigate why the company did not give its customers advance notice before shutting down. Owner Daniel Petsinger told KTTC that two Minnesota cities, Ellendale and New Richland, illegally stifled the broadband market. According to the same KTTC report, New Richland recently removed RLI's equipment from a water tower after finding that the city's contract with the ISP ended in 2018.
The Minnesota AG has advised RLI customers to keep all records related to their accounts, request a chargeback from their credit card companies for undelivered services, and file a complaint with the Attorney General's office if necessary. For customers, however, the advice may feel like too little, too late as they scramble to find alternative services. The U.S. Internet Service Provider Directory suggests that certain residents will have other options, but some will be satellite services like Starlink and Viasat, which may prove more costly than broadband.
Others can take several steps to protect themselves should they ever find themselves in a similar situation. First, be aware of other options available in your area, and be prepared to use a mobile hotspot until you can secure new services. Keep track of how you're paying for your internet and be ready to cancel automatic payments if necessary. Finally, before locking into a contract, compare local provider deals and customer reviews to ensure you're getting a fair price and reliable service.