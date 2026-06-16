No Normal Outage: Bankrupt Internet Provider Cuts Off Service Without Warning

If you live in an urban or well-populated area, you likely get your internet from one of the major internet service providers (ISPs) such as Verizon or T-Mobile. Those in rural areas, however, likely have to rely on smaller ISPs, with fewer options than urban areas because major companies can't justify expanding their services to cover sparsely populated regions.

So, while urban residents will likely have at least a backup option if they aren't happy with a provider's services, that's not a luxury that more rural folk can rely on. Spare a thought, then, for residents in rural Minnesota who have lost access to the internet after RadioLink Internet (RLI) abruptly ceased service without any warning on June 1, 2026. Some customers initially thought the outage was temporary, but it turned out that the company had also shut down its website and phone lines. RLI states that it sent out an email to affected customers, but some residents say they never received any notification of the abrupt closure.

RLI serviced about 5,000 square miles in southern Minnesota. In an email, the company's owner, Daniel Petsinger, told local news station KTTC that the sudden closure was due to a dwindling customer base and changes in the political climate. The company has filed for bankruptcy, leaving customers in the lurch.