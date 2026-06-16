Subaru Unveils A New, Updated Van That Costs Less Than Some TVs

If you like Japanese Kei cars and trucks, you've likely heard of the Subaru Sambar microvan. First introduced way back in 1961, the Sambar remains one of Japan's most culturally important cars and has gained significant popularity in the U.S. – even if more recent sales numbers may suggest otherwise.

Subaru has unveiled an updated variant of the 8th-generation Sambar van. The mid-cycle refresh introduces additional safety equipment, a new digital instrument cluster, and a 9-inch infotainment display with smartphone connectivity. The new safety features are linked to the car's "Smart Assist" option, which now has expanded functionality. In addition to detecting vehicles (including motorcycles and bicycles) and pedestrians ahead, it can now also detect bicycles crossing the vehicle's path. The system can now detect oncoming vehicles traveling straight ahead when the driver is turning right, as well as pedestrians crossing from the opposite direction when turning in either direction.

The Higher-end Dias variant also gains premium features such as Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Keep Control, making the compact commercial van easier to drive on longer journeys. Pricing for the 2026 Sambar starts at around 1.15 million Yen ($7,200), while the fully loaded Dias trim will set Japanese buyers back around 2.06 million Yen ($12,900). As tempting as that price may be, there's currently no way to import one of these machines into the U.S., thanks to the country's 25-year rule.