Subaru Unveils A New, Updated Van That Costs Less Than Some TVs
If you like Japanese Kei cars and trucks, you've likely heard of the Subaru Sambar microvan. First introduced way back in 1961, the Sambar remains one of Japan's most culturally important cars and has gained significant popularity in the U.S. – even if more recent sales numbers may suggest otherwise.
Subaru has unveiled an updated variant of the 8th-generation Sambar van. The mid-cycle refresh introduces additional safety equipment, a new digital instrument cluster, and a 9-inch infotainment display with smartphone connectivity. The new safety features are linked to the car's "Smart Assist" option, which now has expanded functionality. In addition to detecting vehicles (including motorcycles and bicycles) and pedestrians ahead, it can now also detect bicycles crossing the vehicle's path. The system can now detect oncoming vehicles traveling straight ahead when the driver is turning right, as well as pedestrians crossing from the opposite direction when turning in either direction.
The Higher-end Dias variant also gains premium features such as Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Keep Control, making the compact commercial van easier to drive on longer journeys. Pricing for the 2026 Sambar starts at around 1.15 million Yen ($7,200), while the fully loaded Dias trim will set Japanese buyers back around 2.06 million Yen ($12,900). As tempting as that price may be, there's currently no way to import one of these machines into the U.S., thanks to the country's 25-year rule.
Variants, powertrains, and what they cost
Subaru offers six main variants of the 2026 Sambar, each with several subvariants in turn. The six variants are the base VB trim, the VB Clean variant, the Transporter, the VC, the VC Turbo, and the top-of-the-line Dias trim. The VB, Transporter, and VC are available with 2WD MT, 4WD MT, 2WD CVT, and 4WD CVT powertrains. The other three variants (VB Clean, VC Turbo, and Dias) lack a manual transmission and are only offered with a CVT, although buyers can still choose between two- and four-wheel drive.
All variants and trim levels of the 2026 Subaru Sambar Van are powered by two versions of the same 660 cc kei-car engine. One is naturally aspirated, while the other adds a turbocharger. The VB, VB Clean, Transporter, and VC grades get the naturally aspirated engine; the turbo motor is featured on the VC Turbo and Dias models. The naturally aspirated engine makes 60 Nm (44 lb-ft) and 52 hp in CVT variants, dropping to 46 hp with a manual. The turbocharged VC Turbo and Dias variants push output to the legal limit of 64 hp while delivering 91 Nm (67 lb-ft) of torque.
The dimensions of the updated 2026 Subaru Sambar remain unchanged: it's 3,395 mm long, 1,475 mm wide, and 1,890 mm tall (133.7, 58.07, and 74.41 inches, respectively), with a ground clearance of 160 mm (6.3 inches). Typical of a Kei car, it has an ultra-tight turning radius of just 4.2 meters or 13.8 feet.