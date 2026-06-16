Honda's Flagship Dirt Bikes Are Getting Big Updates - Here's What's New For 2027
The Honda CRF450 family of dirt bikes are among some of the most popular motorcycles in the U.S., valued by both professional and weekend riders. Some people may have wondered when and if the manufacturer would upgrade these bikes again and if so, what those updates may be. But the time for speculation is over, as 2027 will see a full-scale redesign for the CRF450.
It begins with a revamped 449.5cc engine, which now features a revised bore-and-stroke configuration along with updates to both the intake and exhaust systems. These new updates are meant to deliver a stronger output, as well as a smoother power delivery that gives the rider more control. The bike's chassis is now about 70% new, featuring revised suspension and weight stability, which improve handling on rough terrain. There's also an updated transmission, clutch, and electronics as well.
But the CRF450 updates extend beyond the core 2027 redesign. In addition to the engine and chassis improvements, the bikes will feature new MX34 tires made by Dunlop, one of the best motorcycle tire brands. There's also a new titanium fuel tank with increased capacity and broad updates to the suspension. The CRF450 will also get practical and production changes, including revised maintenance access points and some components, including the body panels, will be made of recycled materials.
Inside the all new Honda CRF450
Honda's new CRF450 upgrades will be used in several of its off-road variants, including the CRF450RX, CRF450X, and CRF450RL, one of the fastest street-legal dirt bikes. These bikes will get the newly updated engine and chassis, but adapted for their specific uses. The CRF250R, CRF250RX, and HRC Works Edition will get these new revisions as well. Riders can expect updated styling, improved ergonomics, and more. When it comes to Honda's entry-level trail bikes, including the CRF300F, CRF125F, CRF110F, and CRF50F, the expected changes are few, if any.
Honda's updates are meant to improve how the CRF450 performs in real-world riding conditions. Specifically, the focus is to make the bike more responsive, stable, and easier to control across different tracks and terrain. Honda took cues from its racing divisions for the redesign, which should ultimately help improve the CRF450 in high performance environments. Improved bike consistency and everyday rider confidence are both part of the manufacturer's plan for the new CRF450.
Cycle News reported on the new 2027 CR450R after giving the pre-production model a test ride in May 2026. They noted how different the bike feels when compared to the previous version, as the 2027 model is lighter and easier to handle in tight turns. The improvements in the bike's suspension were also noticeable, and the same was true of the clutch, which delivered consistent performance in challenging conditions.