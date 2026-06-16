Honda's Flagship Dirt Bikes Are Getting Big Updates - Here's What's New For 2027

The Honda CRF450 family of dirt bikes are among some of the most popular motorcycles in the U.S., valued by both professional and weekend riders. Some people may have wondered when and if the manufacturer would upgrade these bikes again and if so, what those updates may be. But the time for speculation is over, as 2027 will see a full-scale redesign for the CRF450.

It begins with a revamped 449.5cc engine, which now features a revised bore-and-stroke configuration along with updates to both the intake and exhaust systems. These new updates are meant to deliver a stronger output, as well as a smoother power delivery that gives the rider more control. The bike's chassis is now about 70% new, featuring revised suspension and weight stability, which improve handling on rough terrain. There's also an updated transmission, clutch, and electronics as well.

But the CRF450 updates extend beyond the core 2027 redesign. In addition to the engine and chassis improvements, the bikes will feature new MX34 tires made by Dunlop, one of the best motorcycle tire brands. There's also a new titanium fuel tank with increased capacity and broad updates to the suspension. The CRF450 will also get practical and production changes, including revised maintenance access points and some components, including the body panels, will be made of recycled materials.