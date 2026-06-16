This Conversion Camper Lets Four Sleep On Two Big Beds In A Toyota Land Cruiser
The Bushwakka company, located in South Africa, is out there making some of the coolest camping RVs you'll find pretty much anywhere. It recently debuted a camper conversion for the 79 Series Toyota Land Cruiser that can sleep four people and can also carry all the stuff you need to go overlanding in the wilderness at the same time. The name of this rig is the Bushwakka Land Cruiser Double Cab 4-Sleeper Kamelback Camper Conversion, and it definitely qualifies as an off-road camper built for the backcountry.
Bushwakka has produced a YouTube video demonstrating the features of its double-cab camper conversion. The 4-Sleeper was built on the foundation of the company's previously released 2-Sleeper, with the primary difference being an additional bed that sits above the existing queen-size bed that's standard on the 2-Sleeper. This additional sleeping space permits this expanded version of the Bushwakka conversion to sleep twice the number of people than previously. This, according to the video narrated by Jasper Hewitt of Bushwakka Africa, permits the owners to bring along family members like their children or even their grandchildren on their off-road adventures. It seems that with the many different types of wild animals roaming around the African landscape, Bushwakka is playing it as safe as possible by putting the kids and grandkids up very high within this camper conversion.
Other key features of the Bushwakka Land Cruiser Double Cab 4-Sleeper include single-door access to the kitchen prep area with a fully-lighted bamboo work surface. There's also storage space for dishes, cutlery, and food, plus room for a fridge/freezer.
What else you should know about the Bushwakka 4-Sleeper Camper Conversion
As Jasper Hewitt enters the sleeping area of the Bushwakka Land Cruiser Double Cab 4-sleeper Kamelback Camper Conversion, he emphasizes the generous headroom inside. This is a hallmark of Bushwakka products, along with excellent insulation and ventilation; he also notes that there are plenty of windows to let light in. The standard bed is a queen-size, with good overhead lighting.
To add the extra bed and thus create the 4-sleeper Kamelback camper conversion, Bushwakka had to stretch out the section over the Land Cruiser's cab for some extra length, extending it by approximately 500 mm, or nearly 20 inches. A folding extension panel, which can be stowed when not in use, provides additional room at the foot of the second bed. Hewitt shows off the additional bed that makes this a 4-sleeper, seen above, which is approximately a full-size bed, measuring 53 inches by 71 inches. Additional storage cabinets for personal items have also been added to the 4-Sleeper; all you need to do is add some essential camper gadgets to make life on the road easier. Other amenities that are included with the 4-sleeper Kamelback are a 100-Ah lithium battery that can be upgraded with a secondary battery, an LED lighting system throughout, and a DC-to-DC charger. Options include a roof-mounted 380-watt solar-charging setup.
As to the price of this 1,653-pound rig, Bushwakka lists an all-inclusive price of 546,924 South African Rand (around $33,000 USD at time of writing). And that does not include the cost of the Toyota Land Cruiser Double Cab with pickup body that it's built on — a vehicle that, sadly, was never imported to the United States due to it not meeting emissions standards.