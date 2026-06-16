This Conversion Camper Lets Four Sleep On Two Big Beds In A Toyota Land Cruiser

The Bushwakka company, located in South Africa, is out there making some of the coolest camping RVs you'll find pretty much anywhere. It recently debuted a camper conversion for the 79 Series Toyota Land Cruiser that can sleep four people and can also carry all the stuff you need to go overlanding in the wilderness at the same time. The name of this rig is the Bushwakka Land Cruiser Double Cab 4-Sleeper Kamelback Camper Conversion, and it definitely qualifies as an off-road camper built for the backcountry.

Bushwakka has produced a YouTube video demonstrating the features of its double-cab camper conversion. The 4-Sleeper was built on the foundation of the company's previously released 2-Sleeper, with the primary difference being an additional bed that sits above the existing queen-size bed that's standard on the 2-Sleeper. This additional sleeping space permits this expanded version of the Bushwakka conversion to sleep twice the number of people than previously. This, according to the video narrated by Jasper Hewitt of Bushwakka Africa, permits the owners to bring along family members like their children or even their grandchildren on their off-road adventures. It seems that with the many different types of wild animals roaming around the African landscape, Bushwakka is playing it as safe as possible by putting the kids and grandkids up very high within this camper conversion.

Other key features of the Bushwakka Land Cruiser Double Cab 4-Sleeper include single-door access to the kitchen prep area with a fully-lighted bamboo work surface. There's also storage space for dishes, cutlery, and food, plus room for a fridge/freezer.