Grassroots Movement Wants All Americans To Stop Using Their Lawn Mower On Weekends

It's a routine familiar to millions across the country: You finish work on a Friday, relishing the thought of the weekend ahead, and then realize how many jobs you have to do in the yard and around the home. Weekends should be sacred, but all too often, they're catch-up time for the tasks you don't have time for during the week. If you agree with this sentiment, a grassroots movement calling itself the Thursday Night Mowing League could be just what you're looking for.

The TNML, as it's known to enthusiasts, was created in 2020 by Joe Kinsey of OutKick. Kinsey describes himself as "commissioner of an online mowing league made up of some of the finest & kindest people this country has to offer," and the central principle of the group is simple: People should try to mow their lawns on Thursday nights rather than at the weekends. That way, they can spend relaxing Saturdays and Sundays in that yard actually enjoying it, with the work already done for the week.

Of course, this isn't an option for everybody, and work schedules may mean that weekend days have to be for work rather than for leisure. Nonetheless, it's a noble cause. In June 2026, Kinsey outlined the concept on OutKick on as an "online cultural movement created to turn a routine chore into a ceremonial sport ... a celebration of hard work, taking pride in property and community." It's difficult to argue with that, so whether you use a riding mower, a lawn tractor, or an entirely different type of mower, let's take a look at how to get involved and what the TNML has meant to some members.