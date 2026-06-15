Grassroots Movement Wants All Americans To Stop Using Their Lawn Mower On Weekends
It's a routine familiar to millions across the country: You finish work on a Friday, relishing the thought of the weekend ahead, and then realize how many jobs you have to do in the yard and around the home. Weekends should be sacred, but all too often, they're catch-up time for the tasks you don't have time for during the week. If you agree with this sentiment, a grassroots movement calling itself the Thursday Night Mowing League could be just what you're looking for.
The TNML, as it's known to enthusiasts, was created in 2020 by Joe Kinsey of OutKick. Kinsey describes himself as "commissioner of an online mowing league made up of some of the finest & kindest people this country has to offer," and the central principle of the group is simple: People should try to mow their lawns on Thursday nights rather than at the weekends. That way, they can spend relaxing Saturdays and Sundays in that yard actually enjoying it, with the work already done for the week.
Of course, this isn't an option for everybody, and work schedules may mean that weekend days have to be for work rather than for leisure. Nonetheless, it's a noble cause. In June 2026, Kinsey outlined the concept on OutKick on as an "online cultural movement created to turn a routine chore into a ceremonial sport ... a celebration of hard work, taking pride in property and community." It's difficult to argue with that, so whether you use a riding mower, a lawn tractor, or an entirely different type of mower, let's take a look at how to get involved and what the TNML has meant to some members.
What it means to be part of the Thursday Night Mowing League
Being a strictly online movement, participants can easily join in on the action through social media. The Thursday Night Mowing League has an account on X, Instagram, and on Facebook, where contributors can share their hard work, encourage others to complete theirs, and more. Some see mowing the lawn as a time-consuming chore, and while it can certainly be hard, physical work, some take enormous pride in a perfectly-manicured lawn. For the Thursday Night Mowing League, it's an art form, there's something therapeutic about it, and it leaves the weekend free.
In order to help keep the word spreading, merchandise has been introduced. In June 2021, OutKick introduced the tri-blend TNML shirt. It's grass green and bears the image of a mower with a pair of seemingly suitable mowing shoes resting on top, encircled by the Thursday Night Mowing League legend. As advertised in a pinned post on X, too, you can also show your enthusiasm for the cause with a TNML sticker, acquired by sending a stamped, self-addressed envelope to the provided Perrysburg, Ohio address.
Whether you're looking to add a little more structure to your yardwork routine, you'd like some tips on maintaining your lawn mower, or simply seek a space to show off your beloved lawn and admire those of others, the Thursday Night Mowing League might be a great community for you. You might even win one of their future Mower of the Year Awards. As for how they're chosen, Kinsey notes for OutKick, "by the end of the summer, it's typically pretty clear who lived up to the standards that the legends of the TNML have stood for."