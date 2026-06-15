Keeping Outdoor Lights On All Night? Here's How Much It Could Cost You

Outdoor lights on a home can serve several purposes. In the early evening, exterior illumination is primarily a welcoming sign or perhaps a means of helping visitors or delivery drivers navigate to the front door. However, once households begin settling into bed, some homeowners choose to keep the lights on all through the night for security reasons.

However, one issue with this practice, is that it will drive up your energy bill. How much it will depends on what type of lights you're using and how many of them you have switched on. The most efficient option, LEDs, will cost you around $7.50 each per year according to Money Digest. In a report by the U.S. Department of Energy as reported by Fortnightly.com, the average American home was estimated to have around nine outdoor lights.

According to WattCosts, routinely operating outdoor flood lights overnight can tack on up to an extra $3 monthly to your utility costs, depending on where you live. Of course Consumer Reports offers several tips for saving money on your energy bill, which could help offset the extra charges. Except perhaps for the most expensive state for energy, Hawaii, which sits at 42.23 cents per Kilowatt hour, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. In other words, if you live in Oahu and you have a single 50-Watt light on for 10 hours a night, it could cost you roughly $6.43 per month. If you're running nine outdoor lights (same wattage), it could run over $57 every month.