The Right Way To Clean Your Lawn Mower Blades Before You Sharpen Them

Keeping your lawn mower blades sharp is important, as it can mean the difference between a clean-cut yard and an embarrassing mess. Cleaning the blades beforehand is a key step, however, as persistent buildup of dirt and grime can negatively impact airflow and make it more difficult to get a proper cut. There are a couple of main ways you can clean your lawn mower's blades before sharpening them.

The first method is the most simple. Before you begin the process, always be sure the mower is turned off and the spark plug wire has been disconnected. Wear some work gloves before touching the blade to ensure you don't get cut, and brace the blade in place with a piece of wood. This will prevent the blade from moving as you loosen the bolt. Once you've removed the blade, use a wire brush or other useful cleaning tool to clear away any built-up grass, dirt, or debris. Be sure to clean the blade spindle and the mounting hole where the bolt goes as well. Then, wash the blade using soapy water and repeat the process as needed.

You could alternatively use a chemical cleaner or degreaser to clean the blades. Beware that either one may leave behind its own residue, however, which could interfere with how the blade cuts once it's reattached. Also, if the cleaner is harsh or abrasive, you may run the risk of damaging the blade. When in doubt, check your owner's manual for cleaning tips regarding your specific model.