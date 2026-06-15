The Right Way To Clean Your Lawn Mower Blades Before You Sharpen Them
Keeping your lawn mower blades sharp is important, as it can mean the difference between a clean-cut yard and an embarrassing mess. Cleaning the blades beforehand is a key step, however, as persistent buildup of dirt and grime can negatively impact airflow and make it more difficult to get a proper cut. There are a couple of main ways you can clean your lawn mower's blades before sharpening them.
The first method is the most simple. Before you begin the process, always be sure the mower is turned off and the spark plug wire has been disconnected. Wear some work gloves before touching the blade to ensure you don't get cut, and brace the blade in place with a piece of wood. This will prevent the blade from moving as you loosen the bolt. Once you've removed the blade, use a wire brush or other useful cleaning tool to clear away any built-up grass, dirt, or debris. Be sure to clean the blade spindle and the mounting hole where the bolt goes as well. Then, wash the blade using soapy water and repeat the process as needed.
You could alternatively use a chemical cleaner or degreaser to clean the blades. Beware that either one may leave behind its own residue, however, which could interfere with how the blade cuts once it's reattached. Also, if the cleaner is harsh or abrasive, you may run the risk of damaging the blade. When in doubt, check your owner's manual for cleaning tips regarding your specific model.
What to do after cleaning your lawn mower blades
After cleaning your lawn mower blade, it's important to take some time and check it for any signs of damage. If you see any cracks, excessive wear, or thinning metal, you shouldn't use the blade again. It's better to get a replacement blade than risk personal injury or cause damage to the mower. If the blade is in good shape, you can go ahead and move forward with sharpening.
Once you're done, you can apply a lubricant or non-stick coating to the blade and underneath the deck. Not only can this help reduce buildup on your blades, but it can also make them easier to clean later on. Products like Mo-Deck and Gunk are specially formulated to do the job, while Fluid Film could also help prevent corrosion, much like it can when used on your tools. Always take the proper precautions when using any chemicals and check the owner's manual to ensure what you're using will not damage your mower.
In terms of how often you should clean the blades, a good rule of thumb is to clean them after about 25 hours of use. Depending on your yard and how often you have to mow, however, you may need to clean them more or less often. The key is to monitor the buildup, especially if you have to mow wet grass, and take care of the mess before it becomes a problem.