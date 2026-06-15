Elon Musk is many things — a billionaire, a rocket builder, a social media provocateur — but first, he's a car guy. Long before he was running Tesla, he was spending his first big paycheck on a McLaren F1, which he believes is the best car in the world. Since then, his relationship with cars has only grown more complicated and mysterious.

Tesla, the company he joined in 2004 and has led since 2008, has grown from a single-model electric car startup into one of the most influential automakers on the planet. Its lineup has spanned the Model S, Model 3 Model X, Model Y, and the Cybertruck, though Tesla has since discontinued the Model S and the Model X. Regardless, Musk has driven, tested, or been spotted in most of them at one point or another.

So which Tesla vehicles does the CEO actually drive? Back in 2019, Musk revealed on X that his day-to-day rotation included the Model S Performance — equipped with the then-new Raven motor — along with the Model 3 Performance, and the Model X when he had his kids in tow. Since then, he's been spotted in newer models, including a Cybertruck prototype in Austin.

While Musk rarely updates the public on his garage, the Model S remains the Tesla most closely associated with him, alongside more recent appearances in the Cybertruck. His most famous Tesla, however, is still the original Roadster that SpaceX launched into orbit aboard Falcon Heavy in 2018. These are the Tesla models Elon Musk actually drives or has driven.