What Was The 2-Minute Rule On Netflix?

There was a time when Netflix had a lot of confidence in the "2-minute rule." This controversial method was the way the streaming giant determined whether a household had watched a movie or television show. Under this old policy, users only needed to watch 2 minutes of a show for it to count as a view. It didn't even matter whether you watched it to the end or stopped after 2 minutes and 1 second: A view was a view so long as it passed that two-minute threshold.

The rule was first introduced in 2020 and represented a major shift from Netflix's previous standard. In years prior, a title was considered "viewed" after a user watched 70% of the movie or episode. For a 90-minute movie, that works out to a little over an hour. While it's not how you might traditionally define having watched something, 70% is definitely much closer to the definition than 2 minutes is. At the time, the company claimed that switching to the 2-minute rule was actually more truthful than any percentage would be. In a letter to shareholders (via GameSpot), the service believed that a flat two-minute threshold treated short and long content more equally.