3 Dangerous Situations Every Apache Helicopter Pilot Trains For

Flying an Apache has to be one of the hardest jobs in the entire military. To pilot one of these heavily armed attack helicopters the right way, a person has to be mentally and physically prepared. The Army National Guard expects its attack pilots to work well under the pressure of both combat and non-combat conditions, all while maintaining strict training and flight standards. After all, they're entering into environments where even the smallest mistake can carry very serious life-or-death consequences.

As such, training Apache helicopter pilots covers far more than learning how to fly. These pilots also undergo extensive training on instrument flight, emergency procedures, tactical operations, gunnery, advanced night-vision systems, and more we likely don't even know about. The intensity and the comprehensiveness are the point. Their training programs are designed to expose them to all the most dangerous scenarios they could encounter during real-world operations. Of them all, three stand out as especially demanding.