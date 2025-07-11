How Many Apache Helicopters Does The US Have?

Few military helicopters are as intimidating as the U.S. Army's Apache. The first model, the AH-64A, entered American service in 1984; since then, variations of the Apache have been deployed to conflicts in Panama, Iraq, and Afghanistan, to name a few. According to Boeing, from the A to E model variants, the U.S. Army has racked up over 1.3 million combat hours and more than 5 million flight hours. While the United States is hardly the only country with these highly advanced attack choppers, American forces have the most, by a wide margin. According to the Flight Global 2025 World Air Forces directory, the US Army has a total of 824 AH-64 helicopters, primarily made up of a mix of D and E variants. Of course, this is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of choppers, as the U.S. Army's helicopter fleet is bigger than you think.

The most recent Apache (AH-64E Version 6) is the most enhanced and capable iteration yet, with improvements to sensors, weapon effectiveness, and more sophisticated software. Capable of a maximum speed exceeding 150 knots (172 miles per hour), a flight ceiling of 20,000 feet, and plenty of protective armor, the AH-64E v6 is a nightmare for opposing forces, especially units on the ground. It packs 16 AGM-114 HELLFIRE missiles (which are laser-guided and designed to punch through tank armor and structures), 76 rockets, and a 30 mm chain gun equipped with 1,200 rounds, among other configurations.