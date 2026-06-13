What Does W Mean On An Automatic Gear Shift Selector?

If you drive an automatic, you likely don't need an explanation for the letters P, R, N, or D, but not all vehicles leave the gear shift at those four. Some include other letters and symbols that go beyond the standard quartet. D/S is a common one, or W, for example. It stands for winter (mode), and it's a feature there to help improve your traction, and reduce the risk of spinning out on snowy or icy roads.

On normal road conditions, D is obviously the way to go. But on icy roads, driving like everything's normal can actually leave you stuck. In winter, you have to change your habits, and that's what the winter mode is for. Instead of starting with the highest amount of torque, the vehicle will start you in second or even third gear instead. Accelerating with less torque helps prevent the wheels from spinning so much on slippery roads.

Some vehicles also pair winter mode with a gentler throttle response. That'll help you avoid those sudden lurches that can also lead to skidding and sliding. You might, and in modern cars you will definitely also see a snowflake icon pop up on the dashboard to remind you you're in Winter mode. It's not always a selectable gear through the transmission lever; sometimes, it's a button below the shifter.