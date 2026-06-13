What Does W Mean On An Automatic Gear Shift Selector?
If you drive an automatic, you likely don't need an explanation for the letters P, R, N, or D, but not all vehicles leave the gear shift at those four. Some include other letters and symbols that go beyond the standard quartet. D/S is a common one, or W, for example. It stands for winter (mode), and it's a feature there to help improve your traction, and reduce the risk of spinning out on snowy or icy roads.
On normal road conditions, D is obviously the way to go. But on icy roads, driving like everything's normal can actually leave you stuck. In winter, you have to change your habits, and that's what the winter mode is for. Instead of starting with the highest amount of torque, the vehicle will start you in second or even third gear instead. Accelerating with less torque helps prevent the wheels from spinning so much on slippery roads.
Some vehicles also pair winter mode with a gentler throttle response. That'll help you avoid those sudden lurches that can also lead to skidding and sliding. You might, and in modern cars you will definitely also see a snowflake icon pop up on the dashboard to remind you you're in Winter mode. It's not always a selectable gear through the transmission lever; sometimes, it's a button below the shifter.
When to use winter mode
Confused about the right time to switch into winter mode? Shifting to W can come in handy the most when accelerating away from a stoplight or stop sign after it snowed, especially on roads that haven't been treated or plowed yet. Same goes for driving during freezing rain. Any time there's winter weather and there's a chance your tires might spin out when you hit the gas, W mode is the way to go. Add in a good set of snow tires, you'll be perfect.
And yes, while winter mode definitely improves traction, it's not meant to be used every time you get behind the wheel for the entire winter. Because the system bypasses lower gears, your car might feel like it's struggling to climb hills or accelerate quickly.
On steep inclines, the reduced torque can also make it harder for the engine to keep up momentum. If it's not actively snowing, the temperature outside is above freezing, and the roads have been treated well enough that it just looks like it rained instead of snowed, you can probably get by without Winter mode.