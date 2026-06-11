Jaguar Designer Shows What A Modern Front-Engine Corvette Stingray Could Be

The C8 Corvette made its debut on July 18, 2019, to a thoroughly modern world filled with modern supercars — and a mid-engined layout. Sure, it's still largely considered America's budget supercar, but the C8 was definitely a bold new direction for the nameplate. Is it for better or for worse? That's, perhaps, harder to say, but it was certainly a significant enough departure to inspire a Jaguar designer to come up with an alternative.

Jason Battersby, Jaguar Exterior Design Manager, presented an interesting concept in an Instagram post: A retro-inspired C8 design that brings back the traditional front-engine rear-drive formula in a sleek, curvy package. In the post, he calls it a "true homage to both C2 & C3 gen Stingrays," and we can certainly see where he's coming from. For one, Battersby has good taste — these are some of the best-looking Corvettes ever designed. And while the proportions are certainly wider and more aggressive, reflecting modern sensibilities, the inspiration is unquestionably the 1960s 'Vettes, with that signature combination of muscular proportions with more delicate lines.

Obviously, being an unofficial design study by someone outside of GM, don't expect anything more to come of this, much to our chagrin. That said, it is unquestionably evocative, utilizing language not seen in a Corvette in decades to make a more traditional grand tourer rather than the supercar we actually received. Let's dive in and take a closer look at Battersby's renders.