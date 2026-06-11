Google AI Plus Just Got A Welcomed Upgrade (And A Major Price Drop)

There's no shortage of AI chatbots competing for your attention in 2026. However, if you own an Android device or are already immersed in Google's ecosystem — which, let's be honest, most of us are — then Gemini is likely the assistant you'll want to use. The basic service is free, but Google, like its competitors, offers paid plans with extended limits, more storage, and other perks. The Google AI Plus plan is a great way to get more out of Gemini, and Google has recently cut its price from $7.99 to $4.99 a month.

Google is also doubling storage capacity from 200GB to 400GB for the AI Plus plan, allowing users to store twice as much data across Google Drive, Google Photos, and other services. There are plenty of other features the Google AI Plus plan unlocks, too, including the Omni Flash model in Gemini for video generation and increased limits for NotebookLM and Google Flow.

If you don't plan on using Google's AI features, you can always subscribe to one of Google's dedicated storage plans instead; these cost $1.99 or $2.99 a month for 100GB or 200GB, respectively. This will still let you use most of Gemini's features. If you do decide to join the AI Plus plan, though, you'll be glad to know that Google is doing really well with AI.