Before Modern Gear Shifters, Automakers In The '50s Used A Method Ahead Of Its Time

If you drive a car made in the past decade or so, it could use any of a large number of gear changing mechanisms currently in use across the auto world. There are knobs, stalks on the steering column, pushbuttons, and old-fashioned gear selector stick. There's even stick shift, if you're lucky enough to be driving one of the most powerful manual cars still available in 2026.

Before all the options we have today, the more archaic systems of changing gear from the advent of motoring basically boiled down to gear selector levers for automatics or a stick-shift.

However, for a brief time in the 1950s to the early 1960s, a few notable brands like Chrysler and Packard (along with brands notable as failures like Edsel) featured state-of-the-art pushbutton shifters. These pushbutton systems went by all manner of marketing names, like "Teletouch" for Edsel in 1958.

In theory and practice, it worked the same way as the transmission in your new Honda. Push "N" to go into neutral or "D" to drive, and so on.