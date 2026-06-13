What Are Those Spiral Hoses On Semi Trucks For?

If you've ever been driving along the freeway or parked at a rest stop along the highway, you've probably seen more semi-trucks than you can count. And if you're the mechanically curious type, or you just haven't grown out of that big rig fascination many of us had as kids, you've probably wondered about all the different things that set these huge vehicles apart from everything else on the road. Perhaps you're curious about which company the semi truck is made by, or you've noticed those distinct hoses that connect the tractor to the trailer it's towing and wonder what exactly they do.

The hoses in question are usually spiraled and colored both blue and red. Often, they're joined by a similar-looking spiraled green cord. The purpose of the blue and red hoses is to provide air from the tractor to the trailer's brake system, while the green line is actually not an air hose but an electrical connector.

And there's a specific reason why those hoses are coiled that way — it's to reduce overhang and eliminate possible safety risks. Some setups will have all the hoses running independently of each other, and others integrate all three lines for a more streamlined setup.