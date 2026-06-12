Tech Leaders Say AI-Created Bioweapons Are Getting Too Easy To Make

Teachers worry about students using AI to do their homework, publishers worry about novelists using AI to finish their books, but now biosecurity experts have something even bigger to worry about: AI's ability to design dangerous biological agents. It's enough to have major tech companies, top scientists, and national security advocates alike all worried about the same thing.

The fear is that AI systems have become capable enough to design biological molecules and assist with other complex laboratory tasks that were once reserved for highly trained specialists alone. Now executives from Microsoft to OpenAI to Anthropic have joined in the calls for Congress to do something. Specifically, the hope is that the government can require mandatory screenings of synthetic DNA and RNA orders to prevent bad actors from pursuing dangerous (potentially deadly) biological weapons.

As it stands, screening programs operated by some synthetic biology companies are largely voluntary. But supporters of drafting new legislation say these screenings need to become a requirement nationwide before AI capabilities advance even further. Lawmakers have already made some headway on similar proposals, such as the Biosecurity Modernization and Innovation Act of 2026. If passed, it would require companies selling synthetic genetic materials to screen both customers and orders while maintaining records to assist with any future investigations that emerge.