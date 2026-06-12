Tech Leaders Say AI-Created Bioweapons Are Getting Too Easy To Make
Teachers worry about students using AI to do their homework, publishers worry about novelists using AI to finish their books, but now biosecurity experts have something even bigger to worry about: AI's ability to design dangerous biological agents. It's enough to have major tech companies, top scientists, and national security advocates alike all worried about the same thing.
The fear is that AI systems have become capable enough to design biological molecules and assist with other complex laboratory tasks that were once reserved for highly trained specialists alone. Now executives from Microsoft to OpenAI to Anthropic have joined in the calls for Congress to do something. Specifically, the hope is that the government can require mandatory screenings of synthetic DNA and RNA orders to prevent bad actors from pursuing dangerous (potentially deadly) biological weapons.
As it stands, screening programs operated by some synthetic biology companies are largely voluntary. But supporters of drafting new legislation say these screenings need to become a requirement nationwide before AI capabilities advance even further. Lawmakers have already made some headway on similar proposals, such as the Biosecurity Modernization and Innovation Act of 2026. If passed, it would require companies selling synthetic genetic materials to screen both customers and orders while maintaining records to assist with any future investigations that emerge.
Scientists disagree on the best solution to the problem
Still, opinions differ on how quickly the danger is growing, and what should be done about it. Broadly speaking, biological AI systems can already design proteins, predict viral evolution, and generate new molecular structures. That's where a lot of the worry is coming from. Scientists are concerned that future versions could be used to engineer toxins, enhance existing pathogens, even develop novel biological threats. It's not baseless, either. Researchers can point to studies showing that advanced language models can already help users perform specialized biological tasks at levels approaching experienced scientists.
However, designing a harmful organism on a computer is only step one. It's important to remember that manufacturing, testing, and deploying biological agents still requires specialized equipment, technical knowledge, and various other resources that remain out of reach for most people. That's why experts argue the most effective defense would be to strengthen oversight at the point where digital designs become physical. (That is, DNA synthesis companies.) No matter if the guardrails ultimately go up on the software or the hardware, the main point remains: industry and researchers need to move fast if they truly want to stop amateurs from mixing AI and weaponry.