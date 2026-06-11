Roku Quietly Added Four New Free Channels For The Month Of June
It wasn't long ago that appointment viewing was the only way to watch television shows and movies live. If you missed an episode of "Friends" or "Seinfeld," you probably wouldn't catch it until the summer reruns. Today, things are much different; more than 80% of Americans watch TV and movies via streaming services instead of live television, and only about one-third still subscribe to cable or satellite TV. Streaming is steadily edging out traditional television, and many users are leaving expensive subscriptions behind for cheaper or even free options.
To meet their streaming needs, viewers can buy a smart TV or a dedicated streaming device. Smart TVs can be sluggish and frustrating to use, and streaming gadgets often improve the experience. Roku is one of the best-selling streaming platforms available, and its lineup of affordable devices meets many budgets. Roku devices include popular streaming apps like Netflix and Hulu, but they also allow subscribers to watch live TV on a wide variety of free channels.
All Roku users have access to more than 500 of these free channels, including sports, children's entertainment, news, weather and more. In June 2026, Roku upped the ante by adding four new sports channels, two of which are FIFA-related: FIFA Plus Women and FIFA Plus Espanol, just in time for America, Canada, and Mexico to jointly host the 2026 World Cup. The additional two new channels include Stingray Hooked as well as Sports Illustrated.
Roku's live programming and device pricing
Roku's free live programming is available 24/7. Its new channel 5243 is FIFA Plus Women and gives users access to women's matches, highlights, and stories focused on individual athletes. FIFA Plus Espanol, Roku's new channel 929, offers Spanish-language soccer coverage, including women's games. The Sports Illustrated channel on 227 offers sports news and game analysis, and Stingray Hooked on channel 5306 is dedicated to all things fishing.
Content is supported by ads, so be prepared for commercials. Live TV is accessible through The Roku Channel by selecting the Live TV tile. The new channels are a permanent addition to a large line-up of content that includes major news channels like ABC and NBC, children's content like The Wiggles Channel, free movies, lifestyle options like This Old House, and much more. Roku also offers more than 100 free local channels, giving some users access to regional broadcasts. Roku viewers can also access local options through channels like NewsON.
Roku's device options include the Streaming Stick, priced at $29.99, two 4k sticks priced at $39.99 and $49,99, and the Roku Ultra streaming player and Roku Streambar SE for $99.99 each. Each device has the same operating system and free channels but offer different picture quality, sound options, internet speed, and remote capabilities. Buyers can select a device that best fits their budget and needs.