It wasn't long ago that appointment viewing was the only way to watch television shows and movies live. If you missed an episode of "Friends" or "Seinfeld," you probably wouldn't catch it until the summer reruns. Today, things are much different; more than 80% of Americans watch TV and movies via streaming services instead of live television, and only about one-third still subscribe to cable or satellite TV. Streaming is steadily edging out traditional television, and many users are leaving expensive subscriptions behind for cheaper or even free options.

To meet their streaming needs, viewers can buy a smart TV or a dedicated streaming device. Smart TVs can be sluggish and frustrating to use, and streaming gadgets often improve the experience. Roku is one of the best-selling streaming platforms available, and its lineup of affordable devices meets many budgets. Roku devices include popular streaming apps like Netflix and Hulu, but they also allow subscribers to watch live TV on a wide variety of free channels.

All Roku users have access to more than 500 of these free channels, including sports, children's entertainment, news, weather and more. In June 2026, Roku upped the ante by adding four new sports channels, two of which are FIFA-related: FIFA Plus Women and FIFA Plus Espanol, just in time for America, Canada, and Mexico to jointly host the 2026 World Cup. The additional two new channels include Stingray Hooked as well as Sports Illustrated.