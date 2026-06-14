Mack Vs Peterbilt: What's The Difference Between These Semi-Trucks?

Both Mack and Peterbilt semi-trailers have been part of American trucking history for a long time. Let's take a closer look at these two venerable semi-truck brands that are made in America and note some of the differences between them.

Mack trucks are primarily aimed at "vocational" markets that get heavy use, like refuse collection, logging, and construction. Macks are powered by the company's own MP series engines, which provide reliable power. In terms of the engines Mack trucks use, their horsepower ratings range up to around 505, with up to 1,860 lb.-ft. of torque on tap. Mack trucks are utilitarian, made for tough jobs in difficult environments. As you might expect, Macks are priced lower than the Peterbilts in view of the vocational markets the Macks are designed for where every penny counts — and rugged reliability counts for much more than driver comfort.

Peterbilt trucks are made for long-haul, over-the-road drivers who put large amounts of highway mileage on their vehicles. Peterbilt uses PACCAR's MX-series engines, which provide as much as 510 horsepower and 1,850 lb-ft of torque for their owners, similar to the Mack's outputs. Peterbilt also offers Cummins engines on their order form as an additional option. Peterbilt trucks offer a wide variety of customization options with a major emphasis on comfortable interiors, which are important to owner-operators. This aligns with the Peterbilt's higher initial price tag compared to the Mack, although they are reputed to retain a higher percentage of their resale value when it comes time to trade up.