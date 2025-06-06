Yes, Mack Makes Electric Trucks (And Here's How Far They Can Go On A Single Charge)

Mack makes two different electric trucks, the medium-duty MD Electric and the heavy-duty LR Electric. There is quite a difference between Mack LR and MD trucks — they have been designed for different use cases and will serve different markets.

The Mack MD Electric is a medium-duty truck with a conventional cab design. It is rated for Classes six and seven. The MD Electric offers buyers wheelbase options ranging from 205" to 274" and has been designed to accept dry van bodies from 18' to 28' in length. It has an electric motor that produces 260 peak horsepower/185 continuous horsepower, with maximum peak torque of 1,850 ft./lb. and 960 ft./lb. of continuous torque. The MD Electric has a maximum payload of 19,400 pounds. It also features heated LED headlights for better visibility to the front and the sides, cruise control, and the legendary Mack bulldog on the front, which is finished in copper to denote the truck's 100% electric power source.

The Mack LR Electric is a heavy-duty truck with a low-entry cab-over design. It is rated for Class eight. The LR Electric has been designed primarily for recycling and waste removal operations. Its two AC electric motors provide 536 peak horsepower and 448 continuous horsepower, while torque comes in at 4,051 ft./lb. of peak torque. The LR Electric's power flows to the wheels through a two-speed Mack Powershift transmission. It also has the copper-finished bulldog and LED headlights used on the MD, along with tilt and telescopic steering wheel and hands-free smartphone integration.