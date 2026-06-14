How Long Do Owners Say Samsung Refrigerators Usually Last?

There are a lot of factors to weigh when shopping for a new refrigerator. Size, cost, and features are key, with the brand and likely longevity arguably standing at the top of the priority list. Unfortunately, Samsung doesn't rank highly among the best major fridge brands, but if you have your eye on one of its models regardless, how long could you reasonably expect to get from it? Samsung claims its fridges typically last between 10 and 15 years with proper maintenance, but owners have shared online that their experience deviated from the company line.

There are numerous Samsung refrigerator anecdotes floating around the Internet, and the vast majority don't have glowing remarks to offer for the brand. For instance, on Consumer Affairs, there are dozens upon dozens of claims that Samsung fridges either showed signs of malfunction or gave out entirely within three to five years. Elsewhere online, forums like Reddit are full of Samsung customers whose fridges didn't make it to the 10 year mark. Samsung didn't get much positivity on the Better Business Bureau website either, with numerous complaints pertaining to key part failures within a mere few years.

Overall, most customers seem to find Samsung refrigerators seldom reach 10 years of trouble-free use, contrary to the brand's 10 to 15 year average claim. Many owners also shared similar complaints pertaining to where their specific units went wrong.