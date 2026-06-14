How Long Do Owners Say Samsung Refrigerators Usually Last?
There are a lot of factors to weigh when shopping for a new refrigerator. Size, cost, and features are key, with the brand and likely longevity arguably standing at the top of the priority list. Unfortunately, Samsung doesn't rank highly among the best major fridge brands, but if you have your eye on one of its models regardless, how long could you reasonably expect to get from it? Samsung claims its fridges typically last between 10 and 15 years with proper maintenance, but owners have shared online that their experience deviated from the company line.
There are numerous Samsung refrigerator anecdotes floating around the Internet, and the vast majority don't have glowing remarks to offer for the brand. For instance, on Consumer Affairs, there are dozens upon dozens of claims that Samsung fridges either showed signs of malfunction or gave out entirely within three to five years. Elsewhere online, forums like Reddit are full of Samsung customers whose fridges didn't make it to the 10 year mark. Samsung didn't get much positivity on the Better Business Bureau website either, with numerous complaints pertaining to key part failures within a mere few years.
Overall, most customers seem to find Samsung refrigerators seldom reach 10 years of trouble-free use, contrary to the brand's 10 to 15 year average claim. Many owners also shared similar complaints pertaining to where their specific units went wrong.
Common customer-reported Samsung fridge problems
Based on online testimonies, Samsung refrigerators often fail to reach 10 years of use without needing repairs in some way, or giving out entirely. There are a host of comments on Samsung's own community claiming that the ice maker failed on units that have them within approximately one to three years. This left owners with the choice to stop using a major feature of their fridge, have it repaired — in some cases to the tune of hundreds of dollars without guarantee it would permanently solve the issue — or buy an entirely new fridge.
Moreover, an unfortunate number of Samsung customers recall their fridges failing to cool after only a few years of use. In addition to food spoiling, some owners faced massive repair costs based on elements like the compressor needing replacement. Some of those who had parts like that fail were told by Samsung that the warranty didn't cover it. Another frequently mentioned customer struggle is that of water leaks, with a clogged drain tube often being the culprit. With all of this in mind, it becomes less surprising that reviewers urge customers not to buy refrigerators from Samsung.
With so many Samsung refrigerators malfunctioning long before they should, customers are speaking up. Along with online posts and reviews, a Facebook community, Samsung Refrigerator Recall Too U.S.A. NOW has even cropped up. Members demand Samsung take responsibility for its faulty fridges, from the frozen-over ice makers to bigger, costlier issues like cooling system failures, that hurt their longevity and customers' wallets alike.
How we reached this conclusion
To come to the conclusion that a Samsung refrigerator isn't likely to last any longer than 10 years, we consulted customer-written product reviews, brand recommendation websites, forums, and other similar sources to get an idea of what Samsung fridge longevity looks like under real-world use conditions. While there are some cases where customers reported longer use periods without repair or replacement, the vast majority within the research didn't see a full decade without going one way or the other.
From here, we dug deeper into the content of the Samsung fridge reviews themselves. For the sake of transparency, we wanted to cover exactly which issues the bulk of these unlucky fridge owners experienced. The higher frequency of certain problems supported the belief that many of the brand's fridge offerings had widespread quality pitfalls, and that online complaints didn't necessarily stem from user error. Thus, these are concerns to keep in mind should someone want to give a Samsung fridge a try.