This Deceptively Simple 400-Year-Old Tech Could Help Solve Water Crises Today

There's a strange quirk about Bermuda that would make no sense to an outsider at first. It's an island sitting roughly 700 miles off the Virginia coast with no lakes, rivers, or streams. Any groundwater is brackish, too. So how are roughly 65,000 people living there, with another half-million or so tourists visiting every year, getting by without leaning on things like desalination plants? The answer is sitting on top of every single house, those bright white roofs shaped sort of like a wedding cake. They're so unique, they're even called Bermuda roofs.

In 1609, when British sailors first washed up on the island from the Sea Venture (the flagship of the Virginia Company) after it wrecked, they realized they were stranded in paradise, a place teeming with natural resources. The only resource missing was fresh water.

Bermuda receives an average annual rainfall of about 57 inches, which is distributed fairly evenly throughout the year. So, early settlers decided to catch it. While they started out with frail palmetto-frond shelters, they quickly graduated to local limestone once they realized it was abundant and perfectly suited for the weather conditions. They laid limestone slabs with a unique stepped design over the roofs of their houses, with lower edges sculpted into stone gutters that doubled as drainage channels.

This approach is what climate experts have started eyeing for the rest of the world. You'd need decent rainfall and the right climate, but, for the right regions, it's cheap, low-tech, and has four centuries of field testing already done.